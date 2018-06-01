IMF Urges Working Together to Reduce Trade Barriers

"Everybody loses in a protracted trade war, we encourage countries to work constructively together to reduce trade barriers and to resolve trade disagreements without resort to exceptional measures," Rice said.
Rice added that it is unfortunate trade tensions are rising at a time when global trade is supporting an economic recovery.
Earlier on Thursday, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced that the tariffs — 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminum — would be imposed against the European Union, Canada, and Mexico effective at midnight.
The EU, Mexico, and Canada have all announced some type of retaliatory measures against the United States.
