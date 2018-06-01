IMF Urges Working Together to Reduce Trade Barriers

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The International Monetary Fund has called on countries to resolve trade disagreements constructively instead of engaging in trade wars that end up hurting economies, IMF Director of Communications Gerry Rice said in a statement on Thursday after the US imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum from the EU, Mexico and Canada.

"Everybody loses in a protracted trade war, we encourage countries to work constructively together to reduce trade barriers and to resolve trade disagreements without resort to exceptional measures," Rice said.

Rice added that it is unfortunate trade tensions are rising at a time when global trade is supporting an economic recovery.

© REUTERS / John MacDougall EU Vows to Promptly Respond to 'Unjustified' US Metal Tariffs, Launch WTO Dispute

The release also mentioned a Twitter message from IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde , who recently said the poorest people are the ones who will suffer the most if trust among economic actors is severely damaged by trade disruptions.

Earlier on Thursday, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced that the tariffs — 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminum — would be imposed against the European Union, Canada, and Mexico effective at midnight.

The EU, Mexico, and Canada have all announced some type of retaliatory measures against the United States.