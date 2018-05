EU to Defend Interests if Attacked, Doesn't Want Trade War With US - Paris

After the US imposed tariffs on imported steel and aluminum in late March, the EU was granted temporary exemption which is due to expire on June 1, however, the bloc insisted that it should be permanently exempted from Washington's new tariffs.

"We French and Europeans don't want a trade war. But if we're attacked, we will have to defend our interests," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

The tariff row has already put the US and its transatlantic partner on the brink of a trade war, with the EU threatening to tax import from the US in response. The US Trade Secretary Wilbur Ross rejected the EU demands for a full exemption from the US tariffs.

