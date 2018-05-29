US to Impose 25% Tariff on Tech Goods From China - White House

According to a press release issued by the White House, the US will announce investment restrictions and enhanced export controls on China by June 30.

The United States said that it will continue pursuing steps regarding trade with China, days after Washington and Beijing stated a tentative solution to their dispute and suggested that tensions had cooled.

"To protect our national security, the United States will implement specific investment restrictions and enhanced export controls for Chinese persons and entities related to the acquisition of industrially significant technology," the release said. "The proposed investment restrictions and enhanced export controls will be announced by June 30, 2018, and they will be implemented shortly thereafter."

By June 15, Washington will release a list of some $50-billion worth of Chinese goods that will be subject to a 25% tariff, the White House said in a statement. The United States will also continue to pursue litigation against China at the World Trade Organization.

"Under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, the United States will impose a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion of goods imported from China containing industrially significant technology, including those related to the "Made in China 2025" program," the release said.