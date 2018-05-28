Deputy PM: Russia Developing Support Measures for Aluminum Industry

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) – The Russian authorities are developing measures aimed at supporting the national aluminum industry, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak told Sputnik.

“The measures aimed at supporting our aluminum industry are being developed. I have already met with the business [circles] and discussed that,” Kozak said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

In March, US President Donald Trump signed an order imposing 25-percent tariffs for steel imports and 10-percent tariffs for aluminum imports over national security reasons.

In early April, the United States targeted with sanctions the world’s biggest aluminum producer, Russia’s Rusal

Meanwhile, the deputy prime minister has not mentioned which measures the government is going to undertake.

