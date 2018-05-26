Register
17:03 GMT +326 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Bribe

    US Business Investment Rises in April, Durable Goods Orders Slide

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US private-sector enterprises are expanding the scope of spending in order to meet the rising consumer demand for goods and services, but the broader picture remains uneven, suggesting that an across-the-board investment spree has yet to come.

    Kristian Rouz — After a sluggish first quarter, US private-sector enterprise spending picked up in April due to the effects of GOP tax cuts passed last year. New orders for US-produced capital goods exceeded expectations last month, suggesting that American manufacturing is on track to a gradual recovery.
    According to a new report from the Commerce Department, orders for non-defense capital goods — excluding aircraft — rose 1 percent in April compared to a 0.9-percent decline the previous month. This came in at above earlier expectations, putting the April rise in capital goods at 0.7 percent.

    READ MORE: Higher Oil Prices Boost US Small Business Investment

    Additionally, core capital goods shipped last month rose by 0.8 percent, reversing a 0.7-percent decline in March. These figures are part of the department's broader GDP assessments, meaning a pickup in 2Q18 economic expansion is now more likely.

    "Capital goods orders and shipments appear to be continuing to trend higher over time," Daniel Silver of JP Morgan Chase & Co. said. "The trends have moderated following what had been a strong run."

    Despite the broader gains in business capital expenditures, orders for durable goods — which are the products supposed to last three years after purchase, including machinery and electronics — declined by 1.7 percent month-on-month to $248.5 bln in April.

    This comes as orders for civilian aircraft dropped a sharp 29 percent, reflecting the traditional volatility in this segment. Orders for airplanes spiked a massive 61 percent in March.

    "In a reversal of fortunes compared with the prior month, the volatile aircraft segment weighed on headline durable goods orders in April, but the detail was much more solid," Andrew Grantham of CIBC World Markets said.

    Economists say the gains in business spending are expected to translate into more robust consumer spending as well — the latter drives more than 70 percent of the US GDP expansion. The broader investment process is suggesting that the GOP tax cuts have allowed businesses to spend more, whilst the rising business investment is pushing worker compensation higher.

    READ MORE: Pompeo Hints at N Korea Sanctions Relief, US Investment if Nukes Destroyed

    These developments are also driving the growth in consumer prices. While US inflation stands at about the Federal Reserve's 2-percent target, the central bank is expected to continue raising its base interest rates this year.

    This file photo taken on January 07, 2016 shows a street sign at the corner of Wall and Broad Street across from the New York Stock Exchange
    © AFP 2018 / TIMOTHY A. CLARY
    US' Exit From Iran Deal Will Increase Market Volatility – Investment Strategist
    In other figures, orders for motor vehicles rose 1.8 percent in April, reflecting a solid demand for auto loans. Orders for heavy machinery — including industrial equipment — slid 0.8 percent, in a second consecutive month of decline.

    However, overall business spending has also increased by some 7 percent over the past 12 months, suggesting that the private sector is ramping up investment after several years of tepid expansion.

    "Businesses are spending more, but not enough," Joel Naroff of Holland, Pennsylvania-based Naroff Economic Advisors said. "Given the huge tax cuts in the tax bill, anything less than double-digit increases would be a major disappointment."

    The private sector now has more reasons to spend, the main of which is there are more lucrative investment opportunities in the economy at this point.
    While consumer spending is gradually improving, the ultra-low unemployment suggests that an ever-increasing number of people will be willing to buy goods and services in the near-to-mid-term.

    Subsequently, consumer-sector enterprises are seeking to expand their operation to meet the rising demand. Meanwhile, US manufacturers are enjoying the positive effects of the expansion in broader US exports, driven by the strength of the global economy.

    Related:

    EU Attempt to Invest in Iran Amid Sanctions Impossible for Energy Giants - Total
    Madagascar, Russia Could Sign Investment Guarantee Agreement - Ambassador
    ‘We’re Not Ready Yet’: What MH17 Investigation Won’t Discuss
    Tags:
    tax cuts, investment, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    School’s Out for Summer: Russian Schoolers Celebrate Last Bell
    School's Out for Summer: Russian Schoolers Celebrate Last Bell
    The Nuke is Not Enough
    The Nuke is Not Enough?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse