Register
17:03 GMT +326 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Cascara

    Coffee Waste Now Costs 480% More Than Coffee Beans Amid Rising Demand in US

    CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Several coffee-house networks in North America are now offering a new brand of your regular cup of Joe to their menus – and it’s based off the dried waste, a by-product of industrial coffee-farming.

    Kristian Rouz — Skyrocketing global demand for dried coffee husk, known as cascara, is driving the prices for what has been discarded as waste in coffee farming for decades, if not centuries.

    This comes as a pleasant surprise for coffee farmers in Central America and beyond, as chain-store coffee shops — most prominently, the Seattle, Washington-based Starbucks — are increasingly basing their brews on coffee husk rather than actual beans.

    READ MORE: New Delicious Coffee With Kim and Moon Made in Honor of the 2018 Korean Summit

    According to the Global Coffee Report, the international coffee market is poised to expand to $10.8 bln by 2021, with Starbucks selling some four bln cups of coffee per year. The Seattle-based company has recently moved to use dried coffee husk as a substitute for coffee beans, partly, as an effort to reduce the alleged environmental footprint of global coffee farming.

    However, there is another and a more consumer-appealing reason for the rising use of coffee-waste. Coffee farmers say cascara can absorb flavors of other produce, for example, fruit such as avocado and green apples.

    California man kicked out of coffee shop for harassing Muslim customer
    © Screenshot/CJ Werleman
    ‘I Don't Like Your Religion': US Man Booted From Coffee Shop for Harassing Muslim Customer (VIDEO)
    Additionally, cascara allegedly has a milder taste, which is more appealing to broader audiences of mass-consumption at fast-food chains, rather than hardcore coffee-lovers.

    "We discovered that it has a deep, rich, cherry-and-date kind of flavor to it," Matt Poli, beverage director at Nashville, Tennessee-based Catbird Seat said.
    Starbucks introduced its new cascara-based brews across the US and Canada several months ago, whilst other coffee shop chains — including Blue Bottle Coffee and Stumptown Coffee Roasters — have added coffee-waste drinks to their line-up as well.

    "You get a little bit of that slightly bitter coffee flavor in the cascara drink," Poli said. "I think that really accentuates the flavor of the beets."

    Due to the rising demand from major coffee chains, cascara has increased in price up to $7 per pound, whereas coffee beans are about $1.20/lb.

    What is now seen as a promising new agricultural commodity, cascara would previously go from a coffee farm straight to the landfill, and environmental activists have claimed this as a part of their problem with coffee-farming. Now that coffee husk is more expensive than actual coffee, this might change, but some consumers are still wary of the hip and Earth-friendly coffee substitute.

    READ MORE: #Hashtag Dreams & Coffee Beans, Link Between a Latte and Crypto Revealed

    According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), cascara-containing products should not be considered generally safe. The FDA said cascara could be referred to as a nutritional supplement, but the existing data on its effects to human health is insufficient to fully assess the risks associated with the consumption of coffee-waste, including in brews.

    People in the streets of London, UK
    CC BY 2.0 / Matthew G / Holborn, London
    'Buy Them Coffee & Cake': How to Celebrate the 'Love a Muslim Day' in Britain
    This comes as health effects of coffee use have been well-scrutinized and researched over the past several hundred years, both empirically and clinically.
    Additionally, two separate studies found cascara contains anthranoid laxatives, which might eventually cause colon cancer. However, the studies stressed there is too little empirical evidence to back up a possible claim that cascara-based brews cause cancer — despite that they indeed might have a laxative effect.

    Whilst a low-key debate around the use of coffee-waste instead of coffee for the sake of the environment has yet to commence, Starbucks is offering a medium-iced cappuccino with cascara foam for some $4.75 per cup. This comes as regular coffee sells at some $2.25, give or a take a quarter depending on the location.

    It is yet unknown whether cascara brews will become a new craze amongst the left-leaning, environmentally-conscious public, but its marketing model appears to be quite solid, if not impressively genius — it's nothing more than coffee-waste, after all.

    Related:

    Is It the Guns? US Coffee Shop Refuses to Serve Police Citing Safety Issues
    Thai Coffee Shop Owner Faces Jail for Posting Nude Waitress Ad (VIDEO, PHOTOS)
    Brewing Bad: Chemists Figure Out How to Prepare the Perfect Cup of Coffee
    Tags:
    waste, price, coffee, North America
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    School’s Out for Summer: Russian Schoolers Celebrate Last Bell
    School's Out for Summer: Russian Schoolers Celebrate Last Bell
    The Nuke is Not Enough
    The Nuke is Not Enough?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse