Counter-Sanctions Bill Will Not Affect Foreign Investors in Russia - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin assured foreign business representatives at a meeting on the sidelines of SPIEF on Friday that they should not be concerned about the draft law on responsibility for compliance with Western sanctions against Russia since the problem had been resolved, a participant of the meeting told reporters.

"Common issues [were discussed at the meeting]. Basically, it was about sanctions, about the law that was passed and the law which is now being fixed on the part of responsibility… The president told them about it, and [head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Alexander] Shokhin later explained that the problem had been settled," the participant said.

The second thing that worried investors is the use of special interest contracts, he added.

US businessmen behaved in a very correct manner at the meeting with Putin and were interested in industry issues, the source added.

Putin said last week the law on responsibility for compliance with western sanctions in Russia should be balanced and not harmful for Russian companies or their foreign partners. On Monday, the lower house of the Russian parliament adopted the draft law in the first reading, but on Thursday, the lawmakers postponed the second reading of the bill. On Wednesday, the lawmaking council of the State Duma discussed experts' proposals that could be introduced to amend the bill

SPIEF, held annually in Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg, is a major global platform for communication between business representatives and the discussion of crucial economic issues. The event started on Thursday and will continue through Saturday. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official media partner of the forum.