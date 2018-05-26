Counter-Sanctions Bill Will Not Affect Foreign Investors in Russia - Putin

"Common issues [were discussed at the meeting]. Basically, it was about sanctions, about the law that was passed and the law which is now being fixed on the part of responsibility… The president told them about it, and [head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Alexander] Shokhin later explained that the problem had been settled," the participant said.
The second thing that worried investors is the use of special interest contracts, he added.
US businessmen behaved in a very correct manner at the meeting with Putin and were interested in industry issues, the source added.
SPIEF, held annually in Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg, is a major global platform for communication between business representatives and the discussion of crucial economic issues. The event started on Thursday and will continue through Saturday. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official media partner of the forum.
