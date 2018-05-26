Shinzo Abe: Japan Considering Financing Russia's Yamal LNG Project

"As for the traditional sphere [of cooperation with Russia], the energy sector, we are also working on various projects, including on Sakhalin, we continue to consider the possibility of Yamal LNG, the construction and financing of these projects," Abe said at a St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) session.

Qatar Sees Russia's Launch of Yamal LNG Project as Part of Market Growth

Yamal LNG is implementing a project to build an LNG plant on the resource base of the Yuzhno-Tambeyskoye field. The shareholders are Novatek (50.1 percent), France's Total (20 percent), as well as Chinese CNPC (20 percent) and the Silk Road Fund (9.9 percent). The project's cost is estimated at $27 billion.

