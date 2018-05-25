Russian Pipeline Systems Have No Rivals in Europe - Putin

ST PETERSBURG (Sputnik) – Russian pipeline systems have no competition on the European market according to the price of gas for consumers, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

“All of our pipeline systems linked to main consumers in Europe, have almost no rivals. If, of course, Europe wants to remain competitive and not buy from other producers for exorbitant prices,” Putin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The president went on saying that Russia was ready to expand the number of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project's participants with European companies.

"French company Engie is taking part in Nord Stream 2. We will also welcome other participants, including Total. We may expand this list with other European companies because this is a truly pan-European project," he noted.

Putin also expressed hope that French companies would advance in Russia.

"We hope that our French friends, companies will develop in Russia, that they will be profitable," the president pointed out in the wake of his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on the previous day of the SPIEF.

Speaking on the investment climate, Putin stressed that despite external challenges Russia had achieved macroeconomic stability, which is important for investors.

The SPIEF, held annually in Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg, is a major global platform for communication between business representatives and the discussion of crucial economic issues. The event began on Thursday and will continue through Saturday.

