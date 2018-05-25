Deripaska Steps Down as Director of Russian Aluminum Giant Rusal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian billionaire businessman Oleg Deripaska has stepped down as director of Russia's aluminum giant Rusal, the company announced.

"Oleg Deripaska, non-executive director of the Company, has tendered his resignation as a director of the Company with effect from 25 May 2018," the company's statement said.

Earlier, Oleg Deripaska has left his position as president of the aluminum company Rusal and En+ energy group in order to head the Nornickel company, specializing in nickel and palladium.

On Thursday, Rusal announced the resignation of its chief executive Alexandra Bouriko and seven other board members.

© Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev US Vows to Cancel Sanctions Against Russia's GAZ Group: Deripaska Has to Leave

This move comes a week after En+ Group, a firm that controls assets of the US-blacklisted businessman, said Deripaska had left its Board of Directors as part of the plan to have US sanctions on it lifted by reducing his stake below 50 percent.

On May 2, the US Treasury issued a guidance related to Russia's Rusal and En+ Group, saying the United States could reverse sanctions on the companies if Oleg Deripaska cedes control of the companies.

In early April, the United States imposed new sanctions against Russia, affecting a number of key businessmen and companies controlled by them. Billionaire Deripaska and his En+ Group, GAZ, Basic Element and Rusal companies were included on the list.