Deripaska Steps Down as Director of Russian Aluminum Giant Rusal

"Oleg Deripaska, non-executive director of the Company, has tendered his resignation as a director of the Company with effect from 25 May 2018," the company's statement said.
Earlier, Oleg Deripaska has left his position as president of the aluminum company Rusal and En+ energy group in order to head the Nornickel company, specializing in nickel and palladium.
On Thursday, Rusal announced the resignation of its chief executive Alexandra Bouriko and seven other board members.
On May 2, the US Treasury issued a guidance related to Russia's Rusal and En+ Group, saying the United States could reverse sanctions on the companies if Oleg Deripaska cedes control of the companies.
In early April, the United States imposed new sanctions against Russia, affecting a number of key businessmen and companies controlled by them. Billionaire Deripaska and his En+ Group, GAZ, Basic Element and Rusal companies were included on the list.
