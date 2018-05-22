Register
22:20 GMT +322 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An Iranian man reads a copy of the daily newspaper 'Omid Javan' bearing a picture of US President Donald Trump with a headline that reads in Persian Crazy Trump and logical JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), on October 14, 2017, in front of a kiosk in the capital Tehran

    Iran May Start Work With Medium-Sized EU Firms Amid US Sanctions - Official

    © AFP 2018 / STR
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 30

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Deputy Oil Minister Amir Hossein Zamaninia said on Tuesday that he did not rule out the possibility of Tehran's cooperation with medium-sized European companies which are less dependent on US sales.

    "European companies, the business of which is largely connected to the US, will probably decide not to work in Iran but to work in the United States. Meanwhile, medium-sized European firms, which are less dependent on the work in the US, are under the political patronage of the European Union and can work with Iran," Zamaninia said in an interview with the Eghtesad radio station.

    The minister noted that one of the mechanisms allowing to avoid sanctions was a direct cooperation of several European banks with the Central Bank of Iran on transferring revenues received from the sales of Iranian oil, gas condensate and petrochemical products.

    READ MORE: Economy Minister: Germany to Help Firms Trading With Iran 'Where It Can'

    French oil company Total said last week it would stop backing Iran’s South Pars 11 gas development project after an initial investment of $1 billion unless it could be shielded from the effect of the US sanctions. Germany's insurance company Allianz and Danish shipping group Maersk have also announced their intention to shut down their business in Iran.

    READ MORE: Iran Deal: Why EU is Likely to Give in and Play by Trump's Rules

    On May 8, US President Donald Trump announced Washington would no longer be a party to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and restore wide-ranging sanctions on Iran. Other parties to the agreement have shown their unwillingness to follow the US example.

    READ MORE: Fate of Iran Nuclear Deal Lies With EU, Russia, China — Analysts

    Tags:
    anti-Iranian sanctions, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Президент РФ Владимир Путин и федеральный канцлер ФРГ Ангела Меркель во время встречи в Сочи
    Power Blooming: What Flowers Global Leaders Prefer
    Fear Factor: Iranian Edition
    Fear Factor: Iranian Edition
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse