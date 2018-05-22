Register
18:32 GMT +322 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A visitor at the World Petroleum Exhibition held at Crocus Expo International Exhibition Center. File photo

    British Petroleum to Buy US LNG for 20 Years Amid Struggle for EU Market

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Business
    Get short URL
    105

    Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass export facility in Louisiana is due to start operating in 2022, when a total of 6 million metric tons of the company's LNG will be bought by Royal Dutch Shell, Italy's Edison and Portugal's Galp.

    The multinational oil and gas giant British Petroleum (BP) has signed an agreement to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US company Venture Global for the next 20 years, according to The Financial Times

    Under the deal, BP will buy 2 million metric tons of LNG per year after Venture Global's Louisiana-bases Calcasieu Pass export facility is put into operation in 2022.

    READ MORE: Russian Gas 'Will Remain Cheaper in the Long Run' Than US' LNG — German Media

    The agreement came after Venture Global inked similar deals with Royal Dutch Shell, Italy's Edison and Portugal's Galp, which have agreed to purchase a combined 6 million metric tons of LNG a year.

    Earlier this month, a diplomatic source told Sputnik that the European Commission had proposed boosting the EU's LNG imports from the United States in exchange for US tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from EU member states being scrapped.

    READ MORE: WATCH Second LNG Tanker With Russian Gas Arriving in Boston

    Golden Pass LNG Terminal on the Sabine-Neches Waterway in Sabine Pass, Texas
    © Photo: goldenpassterminal.com
    Weaponizing Hydrocarbons: It Was Obama's Idea to Flood EU With US LNG
    Speaking to Sputnik in March, Assistant Secretary of State Sandra Oudkirk signaled Washington's readiness to compete with Russia in the LNG market in Europe.

    She admitted that the volume US companies could sell to the EU "is much less than the volume that Russia can sell through its pipelines."

    In the first quarter of 2017, the United States had become the sixth largest LNG supplier to the EU.

    The International Energy Agency in turn reported that the United States may become one of the leading LNG exporters in the next five years.

    Related:

    EU Wants to Boost LNG Imports From US in Exchange of Lifting US Aluminum Tariffs
    US Ready to Compete With Russia in Europe's LNG Market
    Russian LNG Likely to Prevail Market for Long Time - US Energy Association Chief
    Analyst Explains Why US Giving Green Light to Second Batch of Russian LNG
    Tags:
    gas, oil, facility, deal, imports, LNG, agreement, Royal Dutch Shell, British Petroleum, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Colorful Magic: Carnival of Cultures in Berlin
    Colorful Magic: Carnival of Cultures in Berlin
    Fear Factor: Iranian Edition
    Fear Factor: Iranian Edition
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse