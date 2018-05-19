Register
14:45 GMT +319 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump meets with EU leaders in Brussels

    'Concrete Decisions': Europe Faces Up to Trump Amid Iran Nuclear Deal Row

    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    In spite of US threats, the EU is all set to protect its economic interests in Iran and has started implementing a 1996 law that would prohibit European companies from complying with any sanctions the US would reintroduce against Tehran.

    “Europe should be grateful to President Trump, because thanks to him we have got rid of old illusions,” European Council President Donald Tusk said at the start of an EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia on Thursday.

    Later in the day, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that “As the European Commission we have the duty to protect European companies. We now need to act and this is why we are launching the process to activate the ‘blocking statute’ from 1996.”

    When meeting with a group of top executives of companies working in Iran, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire proposed “three answers” to the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran, and said he hoped that the European Commission would make “concrete decisions.”

    EU flags flap in the wind behind a no entry traffic sign in front of EU headquarters in Brussels.
    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    EU Blocking Statute Against Anti-Iran US Sanctions May Fail to Protect Companies
    Le Maire suggested that the EU start implementing the “blocking statute,” withdraw from the US-controlled SWIFT and set up, with the European Investment Bank, “an independent financial instrument to allow our companies to freely work where Europe deems fit.”

    And, lastly, to set up a mechanism to better control, single out and block risky investments.

    In an interview with Sputnik France, Emmanuel Dupuy, the director of the Institute for European Perspective and Security (IPSE) said that the latter measure was aimed at making it possible for Europeans to use pressure against US companies.

    “The mechanism created by the European Commission with regard to Russia could also be used when dealing with other countries. As you can see, France is trying to stick to its position and create its own instruments,” Dupuy said.

    He added that Paris is also trying to face up to the US Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which oversee the implementation of various embargoes unilaterally imposed by Washington.

    The US Treasury Department has given European businesses with activities in Iran 90-day or 180-day wind-down periods to dismantle their operations or face big fines and be banned from working in the US market or using the dollar.

    READ MORE: Enough is Enough: EU to Block US Sanctions on Iran to Protect European Firms

    Emmanuel Dupuy said that US economic interests in Iran are dwarfed by what Europeans have in the Islamic Republic.  For all the talk about Boeing’s big-time contracts with Tehran, the trade turnover between the two countries is 100 times smaller compared with that between Iran and the EU, which last year stood at an impressive $21 billion.

    While Iran’s trade relations with the EU have been looking up since the sanctions were lifted in 2016, its trade volumes with the US have even been going down.

    “The American companies gained nothing from the nuclear deal with Iran,” Emmanuel Dupuy said, putting the volume of US-Iranian trade at a very modest $230 million.

    On May 8, President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw the United States from the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

    He also promised to reinstate the sanctions against Iran that were lifted as a result of the agreement, signed by Tehran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – the US, France, Britain, Russia and China – plus Germany on July 14, 2015 and which imposes strict restrictions on Iran's nuclear program in in exchange for the loosening of economic sanctions.

    Related:

    Will the EU Respond to US Sanctions by Switching to Euro for Iran Oil Payments?
    EU Blocking Statute Against Anti-Iran US Sanctions May Fail to Protect Companies
    Tags:
    blocking statute, EU response, US exit, Iran nuclear deal, EU, Donald Trump, Donald Tusk, Jean-Claude Juncker, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 12 - May 18
    This Week in Pictures: May 12 - May 18
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse