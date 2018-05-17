Register
20:46 GMT +317 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A cargo ship dockside to unload the shipping containers at Shahid Rajaee port, some 20 kms west of Gulf port city of Bandar Abbas on February 21, 2016

    New Shipping Regulations to Push Oil Prices to $90 by 2020 – Morgan Stanley

    © AFP 2018 / BEHROUZ MEHRI
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 01

    International efforts to reduce air pollution has lifted the hopes of oil traders, as new shipping regulations are expected to boost demand for lower sulfur fuels, raising demand for crude, as the bank’s analysts report. The current growth in oil prices already exceeds earlier predictions amid OPEC supply cuts and US sanctions against Iran.

    Morgan Stanley’s report predicts that the Brent price will reach $90 per barrel by 2020 as demand for crude oil skyrockets by 1.5 million barrels a day, supported by the new shipping rules.

    In less than two years, new regulations from the International Maritime Organization, designed to curb air pollution, are to come into force. They require that vessels are either equipped with filters or use cleaner fuel with less sulfurs. As the analysts expect that the majority of shippers will prefer the latter option, the consumption of middle distillate fuel, such as diesel and marine gasoil will increase, thereby pushing the demand for oil higher, dragging crude prices up.

    On the winning side of this equation are such refiners as Repsol, Reliance Industrie, Valero Energy and Tupras Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri as their production systems are tailored for producing middle distillates.

    According to Morgan Stanley, the refiners are already struggling to meet the growing demand for these particular products, including jet and diesel fuel, as reserves have nearly reached five year lows. The current rise of oil production is fueled by natural gas condensates and liquids, neither of which is used for producing the needed diesel.

    The price growth was prompted by the recent cuts from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and the consequences of the US decision to withdraw from the Iran deal and to re-impose sanctions on the Islamic Republic, which could also affect the European companies working there. The Brent crude oil price has already hit 80 dollars per barrel, its highest since November 2014, following Total's announcement that its 40-million-euro (47-million-dollar) gas project in Iran will be scrapped unless the company is exempt from the US' looming anti-Iranian sanctions.

    READ MORE: Global Oil Prices on the Rise as France's Total Warns to Scrap Its Iran Project

    Late last week, US National Security Advisor John Bolton made it clear that Washington may slap sanctions on EU companies cooperating with Tehran after the US administration's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

    On May 8 President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw the US from the Iran nuclear deal, also pledging to reinstate the anti-Iranian sanctions that were lifted as a result of the agreement.

    The JCPOA was signed by the EU and the P5+1 group of countries, including China, Germany, France, Russia, the UK and the US, on June 14, 2015. The agreement envisages a step-by-step lifting of anti-Iranian economic sanctions in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear program and allowing inspections to ensure that the nature of this program is purely peaceful.

    Related:

    Global Oil Prices on the Rise as France's Total Warns to Scrap Its Iran Project
    'There's Big Lack of Oil Supply at the Moment, Prices Will Go Up' - Analyst
    Fire Shale: Can the USA Collapse Oil Prices in 2018?
    Primary Factor Causing the Volatility in Oil Prices is Geopolitics – Researcher
    Oil Prices Rise Amid Lower US Stockpiles, Rising Global Tensions
    Tags:
    ship, diesel fuel, oil prices, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Morgan Stanley, IMO, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan Across the Globe in Photos
    Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan Across the Globe in Photos
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse