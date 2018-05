ASTANA (Sputnik) - China and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) signed on Thursday an agreement on trade and economic cooperation at the economic forum in the Kazakh capital of Astana, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Materials distributed among journalists noted that the EAEU and China had been negotiating the agreement on trade and economic cooperation over the past two years. The two sides agreed on large-scale and sectoral cooperation. The document also sets a high standard for regulation in various areas, including protection of intellectual property rights.