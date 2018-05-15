Register
22:44 GMT +315 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarter in Geneva (Switzerland)

    WTO Rules $22Bln EU Subsidies to Airbus Illegal, Authorizes US Retaliation

    © AP Photo /
    Business
    Get short URL
    112

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A final ruling by the World Trade Organization (WTO) that the European Union illegally helped Airbus with $22 billion in subsidies authorizes the United States to impose retaliatory tariffs to recover losses suffered by US aircraft manufacturer Boeing, according to a press release by Boeing on Tuesday.

    "This landmark ruling by the WTO Appellate Body is the final decision in this case, which was initiated in 2006," the release said. "Today's decision ends the dispute and clears the way for the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to seek remedies in the form of tariffs against European imports to the United States."

    The WTO ruled that Airbus had failed to mitigate the damage to Boeing from illegal subsidies used to develop the Airbus A380 and A350 jets, according to media reports.

    READ MORE: Boeing Offers Behind-The-Scenes Look At New $240 Mln KC-46 (VIDEOS)

    Boeing said it anticipated that US tariffs up to the amount of harm from the subsidies could be scheduled as early as 2019.

    Energomash company employees stand near RD-180 engines prepared for shipment to the United States in a shop at the Energomash
    © AP Photo / Maxim Marmur
    'Big Freeze': Russian Counter-Sanctions Draft May Put Boeing 'on Hold'
    The ruling comes at a time of heightened trade tensions between the United States and the European Union, with US President Donald Trump planning to impose tariffs in imports of steel and aluminum.

    The WTO has yet to rule on a related case charging that tax breaks by the US state of Washington — where most Boeing manufacturing facilities are located — amounted to an illegal subsidy, the release said.

    Related:

    Boeing Offers Behind-The-Scenes Look At New $240 Mln KC-46 (VIDEOS)
    'Big Freeze': Russian Counter-Sanctions Draft May Put Boeing 'on Hold'
    Boeing Says Tariffs Proposed by US, China Could Harm Global Aerospace Industry
    India's Jet Airways to Purchase 75 Boeing 737 MAX Planes Worth $8.8 Billion
    Tags:
    World Trade Organization (WTO), Airbus, Boeing, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Dinner Served
    Dinner Served
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse