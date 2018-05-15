Register
20:53 GMT +315 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A cargo ship dockside to unload the shipping containers at Shahid Rajaee port, some 20 kms west of Gulf port city of Bandar Abbas on February 21, 2016

    Fear of Sanctions: EU Companies Scramble to Freeze Ties With Iran

    © AFP 2018 / BEHROUZ MEHRI
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The remaining signatories are trying to save the Iran nuclear deal, as Tehran has given European companies 60 days to guarantee that business ties with Iran will continue following Washington's withdrawal from the agreement.

    Several Danish Firms Halt Cooperation With Iran

    Some European corporations, including Danish shipping companies Maersk Tankers and Torm, have reportedly scrambled to scrap cooperation with their Iranian counterparts following the US's move to reinstate sanctions against Tehran after Washington's exit from the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

    "We follow the situation closely and always follow the rules. Therefore, we have also stopped taking new orders in Iran," Torn spokesman was quoted by Reuters as saying.

    READ MORE: No Dollars, No Problem: Paris Finds a Way to Dodge US Anti-Iranian Sanctions

    Maersk Tankers, in turn, confirmed that the company has already ceased offering its ships for new Iranian cargoes, but that it would adhere to agreements that were clinched before Washington's withdrawal from the JCPOA.

    Siemens' Concerns Over Business Ties With Iran

    Siemens' chief executive Joe Kaeser, for his part, cited possible retaliatory steps from the US when explaining the company's decision not to do any new business in Iran. 

    "There's a primacy of a political system. If that primacy says 'this is what we're going to do,' then that is exactly what we're going to do," he said.

    At the same time, Kaeser noted Siemens continues the delivery of its gas turbines to Iran to be used at the Islamic Republic's 600-megawatt power station.

    READ MORE: How US Anti-Iranian Sanctions Can Lead to 'Nuclear Race in MidEast'

    In this vein, it is unclear whether Siemens will remain committed to a $1.6 dollar memorandum of understanding on Iran's rail infrastructure, which was signed in January 2016.

    Airbus Vows to Analyze 'Impact of US Announcement'

    Other European companies are keeping mum on their business ties with Iran, which has urged them to give clear-cut guarantees on whether they will deliver on their obligations if Tehran remains a signatory to the JCPOA.   

    According to Asghar Fakhrieh-Kashan, a senior adviser to Iran's Roads and Urban Development Minister Abbas Akhoundi, Tehran called on Airbus to announce its decision on a hefty deal to supply about 100 passenger planes to Iran.

    READ MORE: Analyst Outlines Three Scenarios of EU's Actions After US Iran Deal Exit

    Airbus, in turn, stated that it was analyzing the situation and "the impact of the [US] announcement" on all its contractual agreements. 

    "All steps will be consistent with our internal policies and in full compliance with sanctions and export control regulations," the statement added.

    US Doesn't Exclude Sanctions Against EU Companies

    Late last week, US National Security Advisor John Bolton said in an interview with CNN that after the withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, the US would not exclude sanctions against EU companies cooperating with Tehran.

    The US Treasury also signaled its readiness to slap "secondary sanctions" on Iran that are expected to affect both European and global companies.

    READ MORE: German FM Says US Exit From JCPOA Damaged Transatlantic Relations – Reports

    The remarks came as Europe and France reportedly discussed  the possibility of further exemptions for European companies that could be affected by US economic sanctions on Tehran in order to "defend their economic interests," given that a number of French enterprises, including Total, Renault and Sanofi are operating in Iran.

    While Washington has given European companies three to 18 months to leave Iran and cease all relations with the Islamic Republic, Tehran has said that the Europeans have 60 days to guarantee that business ties with Iran will continue.

    READ MORE: France to Propose Iran Sanctions-Blocking Measures to EU Parl't — Official

    The Renault logo is pictured on a Renault Talisman car, in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016
    © AP Photo / Thibault Camus
    France Wants to Defend EU Firms From US Sanctions on Iran - French Minister
    On May 8, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw the United States from JCPOA. He also promised to reinstate the sanctions against Iran that were lifted as a result of the agreement.

    The European Union and the P5+1 group of countries, including China, Germany, France, Russia, the UK and the US, signed the JCPOA with Iran on June 14, 2015. The agreement stipulates a gradual lifting of anti-Iranian economic sanctions in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear program and allowing inspections to ensure that the nature of the program is purely peaceful.

    Related:

    Merkel on Iran Deal: We Experienced Setback in EU Relations With US
    Iran Nuclear Chief: EU Should Make Up for US Withdrawal From Iran Deal
    US Putting Serious Pressure on Iran Nuclear Deal Participants - Moscow
    China's Petro-Yuan Contracts on Steady Rise Amid Renewed US Sanctions on Iran
    Tags:
    companies, decision, withdrawal, agreement, sanctions, Iran nuclear deal, Siemens, Airbus, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Dinner Served
    Dinner Served
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse