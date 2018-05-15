Trump Urges Twitter Followers on to 'Stay Tuned' Amid Trade Talks With China

"Trade negotiations are continuing with China. They have been making hundreds of billions of dollars a year from the US, for many years. Stay tuned!" Trump said in a Twitter message.
According to the Chinese Commerce Ministry, State Council Vice Premier Liu He is expected to arrive in the United States on Tuesday for trade negotiations.
The talks have been reasoned by the recent tensions between China and the United States, which erupted in recent months after in March, Washington introduced a 25-percent tariff on imported steel and a 10-percent tariff on imported aluminum.
In addition, in April, US President Donald Trump threatened to introduce extra tariffs on the Chinese imports worth about $150 billion per year, after which China announced its decision to impose 25-percent tariffs on a total of 106 goods imported from the United States.
