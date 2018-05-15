Register
19:23 GMT +315 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Donald Trump (File)

    Trump Urges Twitter Followers on to 'Stay Tuned' Amid Trade Talks With China

    © AFP 2018 / ROBYN BECK
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 01

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Tuesday that trade negotiations are still underway with China and both countries have imposed additional tariffs.

    "Trade negotiations are continuing with China. They have been making hundreds of billions of dollars a year from the US, for many years. Stay tuned!" Trump said in a Twitter message.

    According to the Chinese Commerce Ministry, State Council Vice Premier Liu He is expected to arrive in the United States on Tuesday for trade negotiations.

    READ MORE: Oil to Soar to $100, US-China Trade War Nears: What's Behind Trump's Policy?

    The camera, upper left, of an iPhone 8 Plus is displayed in New York
    © AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
    Trade Dispute With US Can Fuel China's Transformation From World's Workshop to Global Brain Trust
    The first round of trade talks between China and the United States took place in Beijing on May 3-4. The two delegations addressed such issues as expanding US exports to China, bilateral trade in services, bilateral investments, intellectual property protection and tariffs. According to the Chinese media, a consensus was reached in some of these areas, but major disagreements still remained.

    READ MORE: Eurozone Economy Grinds to Halt Amid Trade, Policy Woes

    The talks have been reasoned by the recent tensions between China and the United States, which erupted in recent months after in March, Washington introduced a 25-percent tariff on imported steel and a 10-percent tariff on imported aluminum.

    In addition, in April, US President Donald Trump threatened to introduce extra tariffs on the Chinese imports worth about $150 billion per year, after which China announced its decision to impose 25-percent tariffs on a total of 106 goods imported from the United States.

    READ MORE: Casualty of Trade War: China Telecoms Giant Halts Operations as US Ban Kicks In

    Tags:
    trade talks, tariffs, exports, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Two Sides of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Embassy's Opening Amid Violent Protests
    Two Sides of Israel-Palestinian Conflict: Embassy Opening Amid Violent Protests
    Dinner Served
    Dinner Served
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse