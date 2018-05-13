Register
14:23 GMT +313 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Azadi Tower on Tehran's Azadi Square

    Germany Can't Protect Its Companies Doing Business in Iran - Foreign Minister

    © Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov
    Business
    Get short URL
    131

    While Washington vows to penalize foreign enterprises doing business in Iran, EU companies are anxious about the development. Their concerns seem to be well-founded, as Germany's foreign minister has said it will be hard to protect them.

    It won't be easy to protect German firms that continue business cooperation with Iran after the US has decided to introduce restrictive measures against the country, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Sunday.

    "I don't see any simple solution to shield companies from all the risks of American sanctions," Maas told the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

    Although France, Germany and the United Kingdom have reiterated their commitment to the JCPOA, their firms are still facing serious challenges, as they are likely to become a subject to Washington's sanctions once they come into force.

    "The talks with the Europeans, Iran and the other signatories to the agreement are therefore also about how it can be possible to continue trade with Iran," Maas said.

    The top diplomat also added that European partners are working to ensure that Iran would remain committed to the rules of the nuclear deal.

    Earlier, Maas told the German magazine Spiegel that the US has demonstrated "very little willingness to take the arguments of its allies seriously."

    He also stressed that the unilateral US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal has poisoned the transatlantic relationship between Berlin and Washington.

    READ MORE: German FM Vows Tougher Policy Toward Washington Amid Iran 'Disappointment'

    President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club, Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Palm Beach, Fla.
    © AP Photo / Martinez Monsivais
    Trump Pictured on Flipped Middle Finger by German Magazine Amid Iran Row (PHOTO)
    Earlier this week Trump announced that the United States would withdraw from the agreement and re-impose the highest level of economic sanctions against Iran.

    Following Trump's announcement, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron attempted to convince Trump to stick with the deal, but these efforts ultimately failed.

    Commenting on the US withdrawal from the deal, Merkel said that European countries can no longer rely on the US "to protect it," adding that "Europe must take its destiny into its own hands."

    Related:

    France, Germany, UK Regret US decision to Withdraw From Iran Deal - Macron
    France, UK, Germany to Stick to Iran Deal Irrespective of US Decision
    'France, Britain and Germany Played Game of Good Cop With Iran' - Professor
    Tags:
    business, sanctions, Germany, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Move Your Body: Belly Dancers All Over the World
    Move Your Body: Belly Dancers All Over the World
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse