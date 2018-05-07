US Ambassador to Attend St. Petersburg Economic Forum

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman will attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and speak at the Russia-US round table discussion session, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham Russia) Alexis Rodzianko said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We have a fairly traditional program at the forum, and the main event that we are organizing is the 'Russia-US' business round table," Rodzianko said, adding that Huntsman will make a welcoming speech and will be present during the round table discussion.

© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov Architecture Released for SPIEF 2018 Business Programme

Rodzianko explained that the ambassador will lead the state-level delegation at the SPIEF forum

"I know that the US Ambassador has sent letters where he encourages the [US] companies to participate in the SPIEF. It is a very good sign, and it is really important," the AmCham Russia president stressed.

SPIEF, held annually in Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg, is a major global platform for business communication and discussion of crucial economic issues. This year's event will take place on May 24-26.