US Ambassador to Attend St. Petersburg Economic Forum

"We have a fairly traditional program at the forum, and the main event that we are organizing is the 'Russia-US' business round table," Rodzianko said, adding that Huntsman will make a welcoming speech and will be present during the round table discussion.
"I know that the US Ambassador has sent letters where he encourages the [US] companies to participate in the SPIEF. It is a very good sign, and it is really important," the AmCham Russia president stressed.
SPIEF, held annually in Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg, is a major global platform for business communication and discussion of crucial economic issues. This year's event will take place on May 24-26.
