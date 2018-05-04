Register
01:48 GMT +304 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    An investor looks at screens showing stock market movements at a securities company in Beijing on January 8, 2016

    Stocks Fall Worldwide Amid 'Unambiguously Negative Risk' of US-China Trade War

    © AFP 2018 / WANG ZHAO
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Global stock markets fell back on Thursday amid the threat of a trade war between the US and China, the world’s two biggest economies.

    Stocks ended lower on Thursday around the world, with the main indices in London and Paris shedding 0.5 percent, Frankfurt closing down 0.9 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average seeing a 1.4 percent loss in midday trading.

    According to market analyst Jasper Lawler at London Capital Group, the looming threat of trade wars and the release of the US Federal Reserve's decision not to change US monetary policy are among reasons for investors losing confidence and for rising bond yields. 

    In this Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump walks towards reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta, File
    US Delegation in China Negotiating 'Level Playing Field' on Trade - Trump
    "As equities fell out of favor, bond yields rose," the expert said.

    "The significance of the Fed statement was in the phrase where the Fed emphasized that they are not going to deviate from their gradual rate-hike path. This particular statement pushed the dollar index lower and we saw a higher move in the gold price," said ThinkMarkets analyst Naeem Aslam, as cited by the Morning Star.

    CMC Markets UK analyst David Madden said there were also selloffs.

    READ MORE: China Much More Able to Handle Trade War Than US — Official

    "Some major European indices hit their highest levels since February yesterday and investors are now locking in some profits," he said in a note to clients, adding that "Traders took their cues from Asia overnight and decided to exit the equity markets, partially driven by higher yields on government bonds."

    The European Commission cautioned on Thursday in its latest economic forecast that global trade tensions with the US present an "unambiguously negative risk."

    Workers transport imported soybeans at a port in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China April 9, 2018
    © REUTERS / Stringer
    China to Expand Domestic Soybean Production Amid Trade Row With US – Reports
    Concerns about trade wars have resurfaced as negotiators from the US and China meet on Thursday and Friday in Beijing in the wake of US President Donald Trump's recently introduced tariffs targeting China, which were met with retaliatory moves from the Asian country and have sent stock markets across the globe still lower.

    Both sides have lowered expectations for the gathering, with Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying telling reporters it is "not realistic to resolve all issues through only one round of negotiations".

    "When you think about the things that have been weighing on the market… I think the one that is really weighing the most heavily is trade and that's why the market tends to swing the most violently on every new piece of news," Michael Jones, chairman of RiverFront Investment Group, told Bloomberg TV earlier this week.

    Related:

    Friendly Fire: Trump's 'Missile Tweet' Hits US Stock Market
    Despite Slump, Bitcoin Proving to Be New Stock Market Indicator – US Investor
    Offensive Ad Causes Pop Star to Pound Snapchat Stock (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    trade war, stock market, China, Europe, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The street leading to Michael’s Gate in Bratislava, Slovakia is a medieval city gate that has been preserved and it ranks among the oldest town buildings. At the top of the tower is a statue of the archangel Michael, slaying a dragon.
    A Walk to Remember: Most Fascinating Pedestrian Streets of Europe
    Buyer’s Remorse?
    Buyer’s Remorse?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse