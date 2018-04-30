Yummy News for Cryptocurrency Fans: Meet Oscar Mayer’s Bacon-Based Bacoin

The popular American meat producer says the newly introduced digital coin is the only one backed by “the gold standard of bacon,” as it has billed itself in an official statement.

Oscar Mayer, known for its meat produce and a catchy jingle in commercials, has introduced a cryptocurrency called Bacoin, inviting customers to redeem it for packs of real branded bacon, according to its press release.

The market cap of Bacoin can be as volatile as that of other virtual coins, and managers most typically say that the more you share the greater its overall value is.

In a promotion campaign, customers are advised to register on their website to invest in Bacoin and share their coins on social media for a couple of weeks. As of today, one Bacoin, which you can cash out at any time, equals to one slice of sowbelly.

$KHC — Press Release — Oscar Mayer. Add to that our proven expertise in the bacon-tech space, Bacoin is poised to deliciously revolutionize the cryptocurrency market.

"Oscar Mayer is the gold standard of bacon because of our dedication to hand-selecting the best cuts and then naturally sugar-curing and naturally hardwood-smoking our bacon," brand manager Matt Riezman said in a statement.

He went on to say that given the company’s unrivalled expertise in the sphere of meat delicacies, Bacoin is seriously poised to "deliciously revolutionize the cryptocurrency market."