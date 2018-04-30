Register
17:26 GMT +330 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    FILE--In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors Inc., unveils the company's newest products, Powerwall and Powerpack in Hawthorne, Calif. Tesla announced Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, that it had been selected by the utility to construct the battery storage project at the Mira Loma substation in Riverside County

    Guess How Much Cash Musk's Tesla Burns Per Minute?

    © AP Photo / Ringo H.W. Chiu
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Tesla is burning cash rather than fuel, Bloomberg reported. The Manhattan-based business media outlet stated that if Elon Musk’s brainchild Tesla continues to spend at the same pace as it is doing now, the company may run the risk of ending up short of cash before the end of the year.

    The world's premier electric vehicle maker burns through more than $6,500 every single minute, according to data collected by Bloomberg, which even added an online calculator on its website. Free cash flow, namely the net result of actual cash received and paid during a company's operations, has been negative for five consecutive quarters, with the total debt amounting to $9.4 billion. And for now, the 15-year-old company reportedly doesn’t seem to have a sufficient amount of cash to make it through the calendar year. 

    READ MORE: "I'll Build My Own Mechagodzilla…:" Elon Musk Says He's Building Cyborg Dragon

    Detailing the company’s stock exchange indicators, John Thompson, CEO of Vilas Capital, expects Tesla’s stock to crash within six months, and this, according to him, could trigger bankruptcy because the company basically relies on the capital markets to survive.

    According to another analyst, Gordon Johnson of Vertical Group, Tesla’s share price, currently at around US $300, could dip to as little at US $84 by 2019, as hordes of competitors are now entering the electric vehicle market.

    SpaceX founder Elon Musk pauses at a press conference following the first launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., February 6, 2018
    © REUTERS / Joe Skipper/File Photo
    'Bankwupt!': Elon Musk Says Tesla Going Bust, Rocks Twitter

    However, the details are expected to surface in Tesla’s next earnings report, due to be issued on May 2.

    Root of All Evil

    Whereas Musk’s concept of self-driving vehicles centered around total automation, the reality of Tesla’s business is all about manpower, according to Bloomberg. For instance, in 2010, the company had an estimated 899 employees, while in recent years the number has spiked to roughly 40,000.

    In the meantime, despite the current hiring binge, revenue per employee hasn’t changed at all, which makes Tesla trail far behind its closest rivals, General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co., the business news website wrote. The latter are reported to generate about 2.5 times as much revenue per employee.

    Tesla's First Seven Years, or What May Save the Company

    Close, but no cigar, Musk tweeted after the failure of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to achieve a smooth landing earlier this month.
    © AP Photo/ Paul Sancya
    'What’s Facebook?': Elon Musk Deletes SpaceX, Tesla Pages Amid #deletefacebook Challenge

    However, there are many things that set Tesla apart. One of them is most notably the company’s prowess in raising money, which has been proved more than once in the last few years, according to Bloomberg analysts.

    For instance, from 2003, when Tesla just started to operate, to 2010, Tesla was financed entirely through private and venture capital funds, with the largest amount of finances coming from Musk himself. In 2004, when the automobile company raised $7.5 million in a Series A, Musk added another $6.3 million to the overall sum and obtained the chairman position on Tesla’s board of directors.

    The company had a hard time in 2008, as it struggled to survive through a severe recession. Back then, Musk came up with a $40 million debt deal that essentially closed just hours before Tesla would have announced bankruptcy, according to Bloomberg.

    Separately, Tesla is known for its dedication to clean energy, which also makes it stand out among the ranks of other car manufacturers. There were reports that in 2010, The US Department of Energy granted Tesla a staggering $465 million loan, which it fully paid off in the next three years.

    The degree to which Tesla has so far been able to talk investors into injecting deposit money into a promising project or "take advantage of government subsidies for emission-free vehicles" is unprecedented, Bloomberg concluded.

    To illustrate it, the edition outlined last year’s statistics, saying the company was sitting on a whopping $854 million in customer deposits as of the end of 2017.

    Production Volume and 'Need for Fundraising' Debate

    Tesla Model S (photo used for illustration purpose)
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Joseph Thornton / Tesla Model S Fog Lights
    Electric Mood: Furious Norwegians Sue Tesla Over 'False Advertising'

    Tesla currently mass produces three cars – the Model S and Model 3 sedans, as well as the Model X SUV at its plant in Fremont, California. There are, however, plans to add to the list an electric semi-truck, tested late last year, a new roadster sports car and a crossover.

    To meet the objective, Tesla will need an additional $2 billion in funds this year, Bruce Clark of Moody’s Investors Service said. He also noted that $1.2 billion of existing debt will come due by 2019. According to The Economist, bank Jefferies sees the EV maker in need of raising between US $2.5 billion and US $3 billion this year.

    READ MORE: People Like Elon Musk May Put Humans on Mars Within 20 Years — UK Astronaut

    Refuting the claims of most sceptic analysts and anticipating new ones, Elon Musk said in mid-April that Tesla would be profitable and its cash flow positive in the third and fourth quarters this year, reiterating that the car maker is in no need of raising cash.

    Related:

    Microsoft & Tesla So Broke, Bill Gates & Elon Musk Do Computer Repair in Russia
    'Bankwupt!': Elon Musk Says Tesla Going Bust, Rocks Twitter
    Elon Musk Deletes SpaceX, Tesla Pages Amid #deletefacebook Challenge
    Grand Theft Tesla: Tech Giant’s Servers Hacked, Data Stolen, PCs Cryptojacked
    Tags:
    cash, vehicle, bonds, stock exchange, ecology, electric cars, Tesla Motors, Tesla, Elon Musk, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Uruguayan Clockkeeper of Montevideo's Cathedral
    Disappearing Jobs From Around the Globe
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse