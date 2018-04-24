Business Dialogues With India, Vietnam on Eastern Economic Forum Agenda

"We expect some very respectable delegations from the leading countries of the Asia-Pacific region. Similar to last year, there will be a separate round of business dialogues, with the new ones this year. We expect to hold meetings with businessmen from Europe, Vietnam, India in a wider format. A separate business dialogue with South Africa is scheduled," Krutikov said.
The EEF serves as a platform for the discussion of key issues in the world economy, regional integration, industrial and technological development. In 2017, the event included business dialogues with delegations from China, Japan, South Korea, India, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The EEF-2018 will take place on September 11-13.
