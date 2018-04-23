Register
14:51 GMT +323 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Coinbase

    WikiLeaks Claims Cryptocurrency Exchange Shut Down Its Bitcoin Account

    CC BY 2.0 / Jon Russell / Coinbase
    Business
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    One of the most prominent digital currency exchanges in the world has reportedly suspended an account belonging to WikiLeaks due to a terms-of-use violation.

    WikiLeaks Shop, the official store of the world-famous whistleblower NGO, has announced that the Coinbase digital currency exchange has shut down the organization’s Bitcoin account due to some unspecified violation of the terms of use.

    According to the group’s announcement, this move was carried out without prior notice, with Coinbase allegedly claiming they had to do so, as they were subject to the US Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s regulations.

    ​Fortune magazine reports that WikiLeaks is now calling for a boycott of Coinbase, but the digital currency exchange hasn’t yet confirmed the ban.

    This restriction won’t prevent WikiLeaks from accepting donations or payments in cryptocurrency, but the NGO may now find it more difficult to convert bitcoin to other currencies.

    ​The magazine also points out that while Bitcoin became popular in no small part due to its ability to help “circumvent existing financial regulations and systems,” a considerable number of cryptocurrency advocates are skeptical of Coinbase due to its status as a regulated business which must comply with US financial regulations.

    Earlier in March, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has been residing at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012 for fear of being extradited to Sweden to face sexual abuse allegations, had his Internet access cut off shortly after an exchange with a British Foreign Office Minister who called Assange a “miserable little worm.”

    READ MORE: Assange's Internet Ban May Be Linked to Skripal Case Tweets — Wikileaks Adviser

    In April, the US Democratic Party filed a lawsuit naming WikiLeaks as one of the culprits allegedly responsible for attempts to disrupt the 2016 presidential election campaign.

    Related:

    Assange's Internet Ban May Be Linked to Skripal Case Tweets - Wikileaks Adviser
    Silencing Assange an ‘Attack on Information' - Danny Glover
    Mueller Team Probing Ex-Trump Aide’s Alleged Meeting With Assange - Reports
    Tags:
    ban, account, cryptocurrency, WikiLeaks, Coinbase, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Head-Spinning Walk in Moscow Skies
    Costly Chris Christie
    Costly Chris Christie
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse