Chinese Minister Warns Against Any Forms of Protectionism Amid Trade Row With US

BEIJING (Sputnik) – Beijing will oppose any types of protectionism, and advocate for liberalization and facilitation of international trade, Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan said on Monday.

"We will… decisively speak against any forms of protectionism, promote liberalization and facilitation of global trade and investment," Zhong wrote in his article for the Chinese People’s Daily newspaper.

Beijing will protect the multilateral trade mechanism, implement the WTO trade facilitation norms, and continue participating in various multilateral talks, the Chinese commerce minister added.

Zhong released his article amid tensions between China and the United States over tariffs on bilateral trade. The conflict erupted in March, when US President Donald Trump signed an order to impose a 25-percent tariff on imported steel and a 10-percent tariff on imported aluminum. Moreover, the US president issued a memorandum introducing extra tariffs on $60 billion in Chinese exports over allegations of intellectual property theft.

The US moves prompted a backlash from China, which introduced its own tariffs on goods produced in the United States. Both countries have suggested they might implement further mutual restrictions.