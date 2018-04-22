Register
16:14 GMT +322 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Forum's logo shines during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018

    WEF: Higher Life Expectancy Threatens $400 Trillion Retirement Fund Crisis

    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    Business
    Get short URL
    110

    Demographic changes across the advanced economies are stirring concerns about the sustainability of retirement funds, which are facing an ever-increasing burden from pension liabilities, which often remain unchanged or lag behind levels of capitalization.

    Kristian Rouz — In its recent report, the World Economic Forum (WEF) found that pension fund liabilities could increase to as much as $400 trln by 2050, threatening to capsize the entire global economy in the event of a recession or an investment meltdown, which would be structurally similar to the Great Recession.

    This comes as the world's wealthiest are ramping up investment in healthier lifestyles, and hope to achieve an average life expectancy of 100 years.

    READ MORE: Media Regulation Methods Amid Fake News Onslaught Discussed at WEF — Analysts

    The Geneva-based institution found that ageing populations in the advanced economies, coupled with the reluctance of national governments to raise the retirement age, could result in a massive burden of liabilities for the world's largest pension funds.

    Most retirement funds operate as regular investment funds, raising capital from the pension contributions of the working population, and allocating this money into development projects, financial market operations, and other for-profit activities.

    However, while most regular investment funds only have interest liabilities, pension funds have an additional expense in the form of monthly payments to their now-retired former contributors. This leaves pension funds exposed to financial sector and broader economic risks, and the rising burden of pension liabilities could make them increasingly vulnerable in the face of future economic crises.

    READ MORE: Rallies Against Trump's Arrival at WEF Held in Switzerland (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    WEF researchers found the nations with the largest pension funds — such as the US, Canada, the Netherlands, Japan, the UK, and Australia, as well and India and China — could see their overall pension liabilities rise from $70 trln in 2015 to $400 trln in just three-and-a-half-decades.

    "The anticipated increase in longevity and resulting ageing populations is the financial equivalent of climate change," the WEF's Michael Drexler wrote.

    This comes as the average life expectancy in the US, Eastern Europe, and China has increased to the late 70s, according to a separate report from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Meanwhile, the average life expectancy in Western Europe and Japan has reached the early 80s — while the retirement age is still at its 1960s level of about 60-65.

    Germany, Turkey
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Wind of (Demographic) Change: Europe's Muslim Population Set to Triple by 2050
    Yet another report, from Swiss investment bank UBS, found that some 53 percent of successful investors say they expect to live to be 100. This significantly raises the outlook on the overall upper-class life expectancy, and suggests the longevity gap between classes could bear more alarming consequences than income inequality.

    91 percent of respondents to the UBS survey said they are "making financial changes due to increased life expectancy." This, given the fact that the upper class is less reliant on pension funds, could also mean that a global financial meltdown could decimate pension payments to today's working-age middle and lower-class demographic cohorts.

    "We must address it now or accept that its adverse consequences will haunt future generations, putting an impossible strain on our children and grandchildren," WEF's Drexler said.

    The WEF found the pension savings deficit is worsening as more workers are retiring, while less workers are entering the labour market. This is not least due to the low rates of overall labour participation, which remain at their early 1960s levels in the US, at about 64 percent.

    In eight of the aforementioned countries, the retirement funds gap is widening by 5 percent every year, making up for some $28 bln of projected pension deficits every day.

    While state-administered pension systems have proven their inadequacy in most of today's inflation-driven economies due to their dismal pension payments, investment-based approaches to pensions are in jeopardy due to the lack of jobs available for the younger generations, and the ‘welfare state' model is dominant across the majority of the advanced economies.

    Church in Sweden
    CC0
    Record Few Children Baptized in Sweden Due to 'Demographic Change'
    The WEF urged national governments to make adjustments to the national retirement age — meaning that given higher life expectancies, people must also be expected to work longer. Additionally, the institution called for the implementation of technology and automation, as robots could work certain jobs and generate wealth necessary to support ageing elderly humans.

    Additionally the WEF urged financial education so that today's workers could plan their retirement in their own interest, as opposed to the modern day retirement-planning services aimed at boosting the capitalisation of pension funds.

    The WEF also called for clearer government communication, and transparency in pension data reporting, so that citizens know what challenges pertaining to retirement they are facing at each point in their career.

    Related:

    Media Regulation Methods Amid Fake News Onslaught Discussed at WEF - Analysts
    Rallies Against Trump's Arrival at WEF Held in Switzerland (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Inequality, Polarization Greatest Int'l Challenges for Coming Decade - WEF
    Tags:
    global economy, life expectancy, World Economic Forum (WEF)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Elizabeth II, Queen of The Streets
    Elizabeth II, Queen of The Streets
    Costly Chris Christie
    Costly Chris Christie
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse