22:59 GMT +321 April 2018
    MonteCrypto: The Bitcoin Enigma

    Secret Messages and Drawings Spotted in Bitcoin Network

    "Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks," Satoshi Nakamoto, the anonymous developer of the bitcoin blockchain famously declared in a note which came with the first block in the bitcoin network.

    And he almost certainly did not know then that they would soon come in dozens every single hour, leaving something interesting for upcoming generations.

    Blocks of the bitcoin distributed ledger technology have been found to store some private message exchanges, family photos and even art exhibits. Last week a designer agency from the US state of Florida called Branger_Briz released an art project Messages from the Mines, which made some of the 'unearthed' messages public.

    Experts spotted covered-up love messages, poems and ASCII drawings, captions to pictures and eulogies. The messages are unique cultural artifacts, forever built into a cutting-edge digital technology, the project’s authors claim.

    Most of the blocks in the distributed ledger technology have been universally considered to contain only data on the latest transactions involving virtual coins, enabling clients to trace them and make sure online transfers reach their addressees. 

    In 2009, Satoshi Nakamoto, the elusive creator of the first blockchain network, hailed the innovative system as a replacement for conventional banking, as well as a means to simplify and speed up financial operations.

