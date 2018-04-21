Register
16:21 GMT +321 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Offshore gas production

    US Investors Extend Oil Bets as Trump Criticizes OPEC

    CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    110

    Investment capital in pouring into the US oil industry, which is booming amidst rising crude prices, even though President Trump has criticized OPEC over efforts to cut its oil output.

    Kristian Rouz — Rising international oil prices have encouraged US investors to boost their capital allocations into the energy sector. Elevated costs of petrol and other fuels are promising higher returns-on-investment in the near term, as the looming US summer driving season is expected to support the demand.

    Meanwhile, President Donald Trump blasted OPEC on Twitter, saying the cartel is keeping oil prices "artificially high." This, in fact, is the entire point of the so-called oil production caps introduced by OPEC back in 2016 for the first time in eight years, in order to support prices and improve its member-state fiscal performance.

    "Looks like OPEC is at it again," President Trump said. "Oil prices are artificially Very High! No good and will not be accepted!"

    Also in 2016, US energy investors complained about an "oil bust," saying that the persistently low oil prices were decimating their revenues and capitalization, prompting reduced drilling activities.

    READ MORE: Academic Finds Discrepancy in Trump's Go at OPEC

    Higher global energy prices in recent months have allowed US drillers, most prominently, highly-efficient small caps and shale producers, to significantly boost their activities, driving US economic growth.

    "Oil-producing states are Trump red states. They're part of his coalition," Joe McMonigle of Hedgeye Risk Management said. "To have energy dominance you need higher prices to support investment."

    However, the Trump administration is concerned that higher costs of fuel could impair household savings this summer, erasing some of the positive effects of the tax cuts. However, the main reason US oil is expensive is increasing volumes of US oil exports after the export embargo was lifted several years ago.

    OPEC. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / Ryad Kramdi
    OPEC Chief: US Shale Producers Show Interest in Continuing Energy Dialogue
    At the same time, the US has been increasing its oil output significantly over the past 12 months. The US is now on course to surpass Russia as the world's largest oil producer by 2019, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). Saudi Arabia is already behind the US in terms of absolute output — not least due to the same OPEC oil output cuts that have helped push prices higher.

    International oil prices have increased 12 percent this year so far and have provided a massive stimulus to US energy investment. Market participants also say increased US production will spur oil processing, further brightening the economic outlook for President Trump's key constituencies.

    However, President Trump appears to be concerned about the demand side of the market as well. Recently, he voiced his support for expanding the use of biofuels across the US in order to support energy independence and also help corn farmers expand their presence in the energy market.

    Additionally, a recent wave of refinery bankruptcies has prompted the Trump administration to cut the red tape even deeper, which could potentially increase the US's processing capacity by the end of the year.

    Pump jacks are seen on the Bakken Shale Formation, near Williston, North Dakota, on September 6, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / Robyn BECK
    Economist: US Shale Industry Takes Side of Russia, OPEC
    International oil prices also depend on US exports, aside of OPEC production, and the more crude is processed in the US, the less it goes to the international market. This might increase the gap between the US WTI oil price and the London-traded Brent international benchmark and potentially bring down US fuel costs.

    Some investors are skeptical of the Trump administration's opposition to higher oil prices, as generally, they have produced several positive developments in the broader US economy — albeit at the cost of the consumer.

    "Other than presidential tweets," McMonigle said, "the federal government doesn't have a lot of tools at its disposal to affect prices."

    This is not completely accurate though, as the president controls the strategic petroleum reserve, the largest stockpile of oil in the world. It was last used back in 2011, to offset the spiking oil prices in the wake of the Libyan conflict.

    However, this time that might not be necessary. The shale revolution, which came around in 2014, has improved the flexibility of the US oil industry. Drillers are now able to commission and decommission oil rigs at a very short notice, meaning the US rig count is poised to skyrocket over the coming weeks.

    This, in turn, should balance the market somewhat, whilst reflecting positively on US GDP figures.

    Related:

    US to Boost Oil Exports Under Trump, Western Europe Obvious Target - Ex-Official
    Iran Ramps Up Oil Exports to South Korea, Much to Trump's Chagrin
    Trump Ignores 'Saudis' Major Role in Sunni Terrorism' in Return for Oil Deals
    Trump, Modi Discuss in Phone Call First US Shipment of Crude Oil to India
    Tags:
    OPEC, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 14-20
    This Week in Pictures: April 14-20
    Costly Chris Christie
    Costly Chris Christie
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse