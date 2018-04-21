Russian, US Finance Chiefs Discuss Sanctions in Washington

"Anton Siluanov met with US finance chief Steven Mnuchin on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank spring meeting in Washington on April 20. During the meeting, they raised the topic of sanctions," it said in a statement.
The US Treasury said earlier that the meeting was initiated by Russia and touched upon North Korea, Syria and Ukraine.
Later, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would announce new sanctions the next day, but media reports later said Trump decided not to give his final authorization for the measures.
Recently, Anton Siluanov said that many finance ministers at the G20 meeting, including Europeans, said protectionism is inadmissible.
"Many speakers, finance ministers talked about the need to stop protectionism… European ministers also spoke [with condemnation of protectionism]," he said.
