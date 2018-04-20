Register
21:33 GMT +320 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Dollar and China Yuan notes are seen in this picture illustration June 2, 2017

    US Weighs Non-Tariff Restrictions on China Investments

    © REUTERS / Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 11

    The Trump administration is seeking to curb the influx of Chinese investment, particularly in US-based tech companies, as such capital flows are seen as potentially jeopardizing US national security.

    Kristian Rouz — In the latest round of US-China trade frictions, the Trump administration is considering curbing Chinese investment in US-based companies, primarily in the tech sector. This comes after a Section 301 investigation revealed Beijing's efforts to acquire American startups.

    Such mergers and acquisitions have actively, the probe found, been targeting US technology, know-how and other intellectual property, which President Donald Trump believes is a national security concern.

    READ MORE: Bank of England Chief Says Next Month's Rate Hike Not Decided Upon

    The Treasury Department has until May 21 to decide on potential restrictions of such practices, which would fall under the jurisdiction of the US Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS).

    The Treasury has also been weighing expanding the CFIUS's authority, as the Trump administration believes national security is comprised of a multi-dimensional and inter-connected set of issues, which include military and intelligence matters, along with trade, broader economic sustainability and mass migration.

    "That's a separate process that's ongoing, but the CFIUS office is not working on that. We have separate offices in Treasury which are considering those two issues distinctly," Heath Tarbert of the Treasury's International affairs office said.

    Evening views of Shanghai
    © Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
    Why US Crackdown Against Chinese Investors is Not Fatal for Beijing
    President Trump is targeting $50-$150 billion worth of Chinese imports through conventional trade restrictions, such as tariffs, and, possibly, quotas. In addition, non-tariff regulations are deemed as more of an emergency or contingency strategy, oftentimes motivated by issues of national security or as a way to protect strategically important industries.

    The president also mandated Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to address the administration's concerns by taking steps to curb investment "directed or facilitated by China in industries or technologies deemed important," according to last month's statement from President Trump's office.

    Meanwhile, Chinese acquisitions of US companies have declined since President Trump took office last January. The total amount of such investment dropped to $31.8 billion from some $53 billion in 2016, according to some estimates. Moreover, President Trump is targeting Chinese investment in particular, as China's vast manufacturing capacity coupled with US technology could challenge US exports of high-tech products.

    Some US lawmakers, however, are skeptical of the president's CFIUS action.

    "The CFIUS process wasn't originally designed and is now insufficient to address today's rapidly evolving technology as well as the threats to our technological edge," GOP Sen. John Cornyn said. He added that he believes a CFIUS action could be aimed at "[perpetuating] the status quo as long as possible, not to protect our national security interests but just the opposite."

    The US corporate sector, however, appears to be quite enthusiastic of the president's endeavors related to Section 301 and intellectual property. Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein said any pressure applied on China is "fine" — as it could boost the U.S.'s bargaining power in ongoing trade consultations.

    "I understand what's trying to be accomplished here: We're not trying to end trade with China, we're trying to even it out," Blankfein said. "I think from the U.S. point of view it's time to say 'let's re-examine where we stand.'"

    The CFIUS is currently examining foreign investments on a case-by-case basis, but the Trump administration might be seeking to revamp and streamline the process by offering universal criteria of assessment. Such criteria would quicken the evaluation process for certain risks pertaining to national security in strategic industries.

    The Treasury Department said concrete proposals would be rolled out next month, and the president will have several options of how to proceed with non-tariff limitations.

    Related:

    EU Mulls Joining US in Trade War With China in Bid to Ease Tariffs - Reports
    Modi’s New India Dream May Fall Victim to US-China Tariff War - Study
    Experts: China to Focus on Domestic Reform, Diplomacy Amid US Trade Crackdown
    China Prepares Emergency Response Plan Amid Trade Showdown With US
    Tags:
    investment, Committee on Foreign Investment in US, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chemical Laboratory Warehouse of Militants Discovered in Douma
    From President to Penthouse
    From President to Penthouse
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse