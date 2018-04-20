‘Oil Prices Are Artificially Very High,’ Won’t be Accepted – Trump Tweets

US President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to hit out at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) – the world largest oil cartel – for keeping oil prices "artificially very high."

"Looks like OPEC is at it again. With record amounts of Oil all over the place, including the fully loaded ships at sea, Oil prices are artificially Very High! No good and will not be accepted!" Trump wrote in a tweet on his official account on April 20.

His tweet suggests that, despite a potential oversupply of oil in the international market, oil prices have not fallen because of OPEC and its non-member partners are colluding to charge importers high prices.

Trump is yet to follow up on his comments with another tweet – as he often does – to perhaps shed light on what action he might take to tackle the matter.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW