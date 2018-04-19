Register
15:54 GMT +319 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Wellington, New Zealand

    Unlikely Brexit Response as New Zealand, Commonwealth Weigh EU Trade Deal

    CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    3 0 0

    New Zealand’s proposed trade deal with the EU is expected to bolster economic ties between the entire Commonwealth and the single European market and is poised to bring indirect trade benefits to the post-Brexit UK and the US.

    Kristian Rouz — The ongoing Brexit negotiations are taking an unlikely turn in the form of a nascent economic rapprochement between the EU and the UK-led Commonwealth — formerly known as the British Commonwealth — which comprises the parts of the former British Empire.

    The warming ties are being spearheaded by New Zealand, which is pushing for a trade deal with the EU, whilst the post-Brexit UK has sought to ramp up its trade and economic cooperation with the entire Commonwealth — including New Zealand.

    READ MORE: UK PM May Loses Brexit Legislation Vote on EU Customs Union in Upper House

    New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has proposed a progressive trade deal with the EU earlier this week, which would include the provisions of free bilateral trade. Prime Minister Ardern also dismissed the UK's push for strengthening ties within the Commonwealth as a "longer run aspiration."

    "I believe an EU-New Zealand FTA presents an opportunity to conclude an agreement that is a model for progressive and inclusive trade," the Kiwi prime minister said after a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

    Tourists reflected in a EU logo
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    EU Officials Call For Negotiated Solutions to Trade Disputes
    Ardern's Labor Party won an unlikely victory in last year's general election, forming a government after the two right-wing parties — National and NZ First — failed to form a ruling coalition. Her left-wing and globalist leanings aren't favored by some members of the Conservative and Unionist Cabinet in the UK, and this sentiment appears to be mutual.

    New Zealand is a major exporter of agricultural goods and sees the prospect of free trade with the EU's industrialized North as highly beneficial.
    However, New Zealand has commitments to the Commonwealth as well, meaning its stronger ties with the EU would inevitably push the entire Commonwealth — including the UK itself — closer to the EU.

    "Nothing is certain, there's always room for these things to move, but I certainly come away from this visit much more hopeful than, perhaps, when I went in," PM Ardern said after a meeting with the German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

    The sides also reaffirmed their mutual commitment to moving forward with the free trade talks.

    For its part, France has also voiced support for a EU-New Zealand trade deal. A joint written declaration by President Macron and PM Ardern included commitments to bolstering bilateral trade, and stressed the sides are "natural partners," who could foster a "new generation of trade deals."

    READ MORE: Brexit's Your Mess, Fix the Irish Border Issue or No Deal — Donald Tusk Tells UK

    Ironically, New Zealand's trade endeavors coincided with US President Donald Trump's suggestions that the US could return to the negotiating table for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), which New Zealand would be part of. President Trump's suggestion was welcomed by both Japan and Australia — two other prominent members of the would-be TPP.

    A man walks near US and European Union flags at the EU headquarters on May 15, 2017 in Brussels
    © AFP 2018 / JOHN THYS
    EU Mulls Joining US in Trade War With China in Return for Easing Tariffs - Reports
    Meantime, the US might be close to striking bilateral trade deals with its European partners — including France and Germany. The latter is seeking exemptions from President Trump's industrial metals tariffs and might make certain concessions on its huge trade surplus — a source of dismay for President Trump.

    These latest developments somewhat contradict the perception of the global trade environment as becoming increasingly protectionist in the wake of Brexit and President Trump's policies in the US. The international trade system is moving closer to sweeping reform, which will decide the global trade landscape for decades.

    READ MORE: UK MPs, Celebrities Push For New Referendum On Final Brexit Deal

    The eventual results of the intensified negotiating activity in all parts of the world — who could have imagined a New Zealand-EU trade partnership only two years ago — are expected to bring about the unlikeliest changes in the international trade architecture.

    Whether such changes will be beneficial for global growth and economic developments, and whether the new global trade system will be fairer for all parties involved, remains unclear.

    Related:

    'A Lot to Lose': Tony Blair Wants Germany’s Merkel to Block Brexit
    UK Citizens' Sentiment Almost Evenly Split on Year Before Brexit - Poll
    British Trade Minister Wouldn’t Support Longer Brexit Transition Period
    Tags:
    trade deal, Brexit, EU, New Zealand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apocalyptic Scenario: Huge Sandstorm Sweeps Through Iranian City of Yazd
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse