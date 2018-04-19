Russia Demands Compensation From US For Imposing Steel Tariffs - Reports

Russia has applied to the World Trade Organization (WTO) to demand the compensation from the US for tariffs on steel and aluminum, introduced by the country last month, Reuters reported Thursday.

"Russia's has asked the WTO for consultation over tariffs, imposed by the US," Gennady Ovechko, Russia's permanent representative at the WTO, said.

China, India and the European Union have already applied to the WTO with the same demand.

In March, Donald Trump opted for a trade offensive, imposing a 25 percent import tariff on steel and a 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum. Those tariffs are valid for all countries exporting their products to the US, however, the EU, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and South Korea won exemptions until May 1.