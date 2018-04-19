German Leaders to Seek Waivers From US Sanctions on Russia – Reports

Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz will ask the US administration during their visit to Washington next week to waive restrictions on German firms, the EU country’s officials told the Wall Street Journal.
Earlier in the month, the US Treasury Department added another 38 Russian entrepreneurs, senior officials and companies to its sanctions list in response to Russia's alleged "malign activity" worldwide, ranging from the Ukraine crisis to the 2016 election tampering.
READ MORE: Russian Embassy Notified, US Not to Impose New Sanctions in Near Future — Source
A senior US administration official said the sanctions had been developed as part of a comprehensive plan for potential military and economic measures that Trump could take against Damascus and Moscow in response to the alleged chemical attack in Syria's Douma.
