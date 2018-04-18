China Prepares Emergency Response Plan Amid Trade Showdown With US

China has drawn up an across-the-board list of urgent measures as the war of words over US-China trade relations has threatened to escalate into open economic conflict with each side threatening to levy heavy taxes on each other's imports.
Beijing has all the political instruments it needs to respond to this trade conflict with the United States and minimize its economic effect, National Development and Reform Commission spokesman Zeng Peiyan said in a statement on Wednesday.
"We have an emergency response plan at various levels and political means to retaliate to the trade challenges, initiated by the United States," Zeng added.
He stressed that the trade conflict would affect the country's economy only partially and that China “has the confidence, potential and ability to ensure the stable functioning of the country’s economy.”
Beijing hit back by introducing its own tariffs on imported US goods.
Early this month, President Trump suggested introducing an additional $100 billion in import tariff against China in response to what he described as "unfair retaliation" by Beijing.
