Russia Sells Off Billions in US Debt Amid Skyrocketing Tensions

According to updated figures provided by the US Treasury Department, in February, Russia’s hard currency reserves currently held in US Treasuries went down by $3.1 billion and now stand at $93.8 billion, the lowest level since March of last year.
Analysts believe that Beijing can use its vast holdings of US Treasuries as a bargaining chip in its trade dispute with Washington.
To date, the governments of the world’s leading economies have amassed about seven trillion dollars’ worth of US government bonds.
