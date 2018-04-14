US Places 6 Nations With Large Trade Surpluses on Currency Watch List - Treasury

"Treasury found that six major trading partners warrant placement on the ‘Monitoring List’ of major trading partners that merit close attention to their currency practices," a press release summarizing the report stated on Friday.
No countries, including the six listed, met the legal requirement to be branded as "currency manipulators" under a 1988 law that requires twice-yearly reports to Congress on foreign-exchange practices, the release noted.
A deliberately undervalued currency can boost a country’s trade surplus by making exports cheap and imports expensive.
