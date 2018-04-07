Bitcoin Hater Soros Poised to Partake in Cryptocurrency Trading - Reports

Adam Fisher, the man in charge of macro investing at Soros Fund Management, was granted internal approval to trade in virtual currencies, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
At this time however, it appears that Fisher hasn’t yet made a wager and a spokesman for the fund has declined to comment, the media outlet adds.
"As long as you have dictatorships on the rise, you will have a different ending, because the rulers in those countries will turn to Bitcoin to build a nest egg abroad," he said.
As Bloomberg points out, George Soros already became indirectly involved in cryptocurrency operations as his company became the third-biggest shareholder of the discount e-commerce firm Overstock.com which "became the first major retailer to accept digital currencies" in August 2017.
All comments
Show new comments (0)