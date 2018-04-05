Register
05:36 GMT +305 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump gestures as he and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together after their meetings at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla

    Trump’s Anti-China Tariffs Will ‘Disrupt’ US Companies’ Supply Chains

    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Business
    Get short URL
    421

    US-China economic interdependence has aligned the two countries’ economic interests so closely that looming tariffs on Chinese goods announced by US President Donald Trump are likely to “disrupt” the supply chains of US companies, economist Steve Keen told Radio Sputnik Wednesday.

    The economist foresees the US-China tariff battles "disrupting supply chains, because American corporations are dependent on output from China for their production processes even when [the final goods] are made in America."

    ​US-based multinational firms "will outsource part of the production and do it more cheaply in China — that was the initial motivation. Now it's become the case that the Chinese have the expertise that the Americans no longer have. This is the thing that Trump is complaining about," Keen told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear.

    "This is going to disrupt their production lines," he said.

    On Tuesday, the Office of the US Trade Representative announced that the United States will tax 1,300 Chinese products sold on the US market, including products from China's aerospace and information technology sectors.

    Less than 24 hours later, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce threatened retaliatory economic measures. "Based on the Chinese legislation regulating foreign trade, we will prepare steps which will be equal in strength and scale to the ones adopted by the United States. These measures will be announced in the near future," the ministry said Wednesday.

    Women push a shopping cart near nuts and sweets imported from the United States and other countries displayed on a section selling imported foods at a supermarket in Beijing, Monday, April 2, 2018
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    Trump Tweets 'No Trade War With China' as Beijing Braces for Economic Showdown

    China is said to be considering levying taxes on more than 100 US goods sold on the Chinese market including cars, airplanes and agricultural products.

    It's important to note that the tariffs announced be the Office of the US Trade Representative do not go into effect immediately. The tariffs won't be activated until May 15 and they could disappear altogether if Beijing makes certain trade and investment concessions, Market Watch reported Wednesday.

    "I think the market is beginning to understand and remember that Trump's bark is much bigger than his bite. The trade implications between the US and China are far from complete. Investors are hopeful that the final trade agreement will be much more lenient than what has been discussed in the last 12 hours," Lindsay Bell, an investment strategist, told USA Today on Wednesday.

    Related:

    Stop Abortions, More Funding: Trump, Kushner Tried to 'Bribe' Planned Parenthood
    US Mulled Sending More Troops to Syria Before Trump's Call to Leave – Reports
    Trump Tweets 'No Trade War With China' as Beijing Braces for Economic Showdown
    Trump's Immigration Tweets Just an Attempt to ‘Further the Attack on California'
    Trump: I Want to Bring Troops Back From Syria, Have 'Great Dialogue' With Russia
    Tags:
    trade deficit, trade deals, tariffs, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    No Place Like Home
    No Place Like Home
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse