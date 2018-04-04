China Slaps 25-Percent Duty on 106 US Goods, Including Cars and Soy Beans

With another mirror move, reported by Xinhua on April 4, Beijing has made another step in retaliating to the tariff war initiated by US President Donald Trump.

"The State Council of China has decided to impose a 25-percent duty on 106 items of 14 categories of goods imported from the United States, including soybeans, cars and chemical products," according to local media outlets.

The Chinese government added that the exact date of the introduction of Beijing's trade measures will depend on when US authorities announce the introduction of their duties on Chinese goods.

The move comes as the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a press release on Tuesday that the United States was set to impose additional tariffs on around 1,300 Chinese products.

Late last month, US President Donald Trump signed a memorandum to impose new tariffs on imports from China, which he said would make the US "a much stronger, much richer nation."

In addition to imposing new tariffs on imports, the US Department of Treasury will likely impose restrictions on Chinese investments in the United States, according to a source in the Trump administration.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying, for her part, made it plain that Beijing does not want to be involved in a trade war with the United States, but that the Chinese government is not "afraid" to introduce strong retaliatory steps, if such a war becomes a reality.