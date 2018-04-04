US Unveils Tariffs on China's Aerospace, Communication Technology Imports

"The proposed list of products is based on extensive interagency economic analysis and would target products that benefit from China’s industrial plans while minimizing the impact on the U.S. economy. Sectors subject to the proposed tariffs include industries such as aerospace, information and communication technology, robotics, and machinery," the release said on Tuesday.
The list contains such products as LEDs, transistors, semiconductor devices, motorcycles, railway locomotive components and many others.
The Beijing's retaliatory measure is reported to be likely only the first of many rounds.
White House Deputy Secretary Lindsay Walters said Monday that China needs to stop its "unfair trading practices" instead of targeting fairly traded US exports.
