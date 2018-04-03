Register
03 April 2018
    The ETERNO shop of the Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant

    First Leg of Turkish Stream Gas Pipeline to Be Completed in Early May - Gazprom

    ANKARA (Sputnik) - The construction of the first leg of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline will be finished in the first 10 days of May, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said Tuesday.

    "Everything is going according to plan… to date, 1,047 kilometers [some 650 miles] have been laid, which is 55 percent of the total length of the offshore section of the gas pipeline," Miller told reporters in Turkey.

    "As to the first leg, 827 kilometers have been built and in the first ten days of May we will finish the construction of the first leg of the pipeline. What remains is to build a receiving terminal and the second leg, so everything goes according to plan," Miller said.

    The Turkish Stream project presupposes the construction of two conduits of the main gas pipeline along the bottom of the Black Sea, with an annual capacity of 15.75 billion cubic meters of gas each.

    READ MORE: Serbia Plans to Pump Russian Gas Via Turkish Stream Pipeline

    One route is designed to deliver gas directly to the Turkish market and the other is for transit gas supplies through Turkey to European countries.

    On August 2, US President Donald Trump signed a bill imposing sweeping sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea. In particular, the anti-Russia sanctions target the country's defense and economic sectors, restrict dealings with Russian banks and energy companies, as well as counteract the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

    The sanctions raised concerns that they could also challenge the construction of the Turkish Stream. However, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said the project would be implemented on time regardless of the sanctions.

