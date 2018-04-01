Register
16:34 GMT +301 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    City of London

    Money Wars: Will Russia Ditch the Pound If UK Bans Eurobond Sales?

    CC BY 2.0 / grassrootsgroundswell / City of London
    Business
    Get short URL
    3182

    In a sign of its political standoff with Moscow spilling over into the realm of finance, Britain wants to prevent the placement of Russian Eurobonds, which have helped bring tens of billions of dollars into the Russian budget.

    Is this threat real and if so, how will Russia’s Central Bank respond to it? Sputnik correspondent Natalya Dembinskaya tried to find out.

    Financial Sanctions

    According to The Guardian, Prime Minister Theresa May is considering a proposal to ban the sale of Russian bonds through the London clearing house.

    The chairman of the parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Tom Tugendhat, who proposed the idea, believes that loopholes in British and European legislation allow Russian banks included in the EU’s sanctions list, to issue Eurobonds to make money in the capital markets of the EU and the US.

    A view of Moscow City international business center
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Is UK Secretly Buying Russian Eurobonds Amid Skripal Case?
    The idea is to prevent the major clearing companies, Eurostream and Clearstream, from servicing Russian bond issues. If implemented, this would seriously impede foreign investors working with Russian public debt.

    Infrastructure Risks

    Market analysts do not expect a complete clearing house ban however because Euroclear and Eurostream are European, not British, companies.

    “I think this could hamper the placement of Eurobonds by the Russian Finance Ministry,” Timur Nigmatulin, a financial analyst at the Otkrytiye brokerage firm said. He added that while impacting the new Eurobond issues, the measure would hardly affect what is already on the market.

    Ditching the Pound

    The past few years have seen Russia gradually reducing the share of US Treasury securities in its reserves, while ramping up investments in gold in a bid to lessen its dependence on any currencies. However, US treasury securities still account for a hefty 70 percent of Russia’s financial calculations because this is how the world financial system works.

    Chances are that Russia’s Central Bank could respond to possible British sanctions by reducing investments in bonds and the British pound.

    Many experts believe that even though theoretically possible, this would not make much sense because, first, the United Kingdom is not the focus of Russia’s financial interest and, second, every country needs a diversified and liquid portfolio of assets.

    “Politics and foreign trade do not always go hand in hand. Moreover, the formation of reserves is needed as an alternative both where comes to profitability and possible risks,” the head of the analytical department at Grand Capital, Sergey Kozlovsky, said.

    Gold nominated in British pounds currently accounts for less than 10 percent of Russia’s gold reserves (around $35 billion).

    "Active measures that could hypothetically be taken by the Russian Central Bank could negatively impact the British pound, undermining its value in relation to the main currencies,” Nordea bank’s senior analyst, Denis Davydov, said.

    Serious Risks? Not Exactly

    Even though possible British sanctions could seriously depreciate Russia’s Eurobonds and increase the risk of investing in ruble-denominated securities, they do not threaten the stability of the Russian financial system.

    READ MORE: Russian Energy Giant Gazprom to Issue 8-Year Eurobonds in Euro — Source

    Finance Minister Anton Siluanov believes that with market demand for Russian Eurobonds remaining high, they will be redeemed by domestic investors.

    Related:

    Is UK Secretly Buying Russian Eurobonds Amid Skripal Case?
    Russian Energy Giant Gazprom to Issue 8-Year Eurobonds in Euro - Source
    Russia to Issue Special Eurobonds to Boost Capital Return - Finance Minister
    Tags:
    securities, proposed ban, sale, Russian Eurobonds, Russian Central Bank, Russian Finance Ministry, Clearstream, Eurostream, EU, Anton Siluanov, Tom Tugendhat, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    BoogelWoogel-2018 Summerish Alpine Carnival
    BoogelWoogel-2018 Summerish Alpine Carnival in Russia's Sochi
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse