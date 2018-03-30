Chinese Currency Rises Against Dollar, Paves Way for 'Petro Yuan'

Gradually strengthening against the US dollar this week, the Chinese yuan is expected to post its"“biggest quarterly gain in a decade," The Business Times newspaper reports.
According to the newspaper, "the yuan opened at 6.2870 per dollar in the spot market and was changing hands at 6.2695 at midday."
Earlier this week Reuters also reported, citing its own sources, that China is currently making moves to start paying for crude oil imports using the yuan, posing a potential challenge to the global dominance of the petrodollar.
The pilot program for yuan payments "could be launched as early as the second half of this year," sources said, adding that this development "will also improve the yuan liquidity in the global market."
