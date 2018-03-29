Register
19:42 GMT +329 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    People are silhouetted as they pose with laptops in front of a screen projected with a Google logo, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica October 29, 2014.

    'Insult to Taxpayers:' UK Shadow Chancellor Slams Google's Tax Avoidance

    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A number of US tech giants have long been utilizing complex arrangements to minimize their corporate tax bills in the UK and other countries they operate in. Although, in most cases, these arrangements are legal, they have drawn criticism as they are depriving public services and other government spending endeavors of millions of dollars per year.

     

    The Labour party’s Shadow Chancellor, John McDonnell, hit out at Google and other tech giants for not paying their fair share of tax.

    “This has become a yearly insult to those taxpayers who play by the rules and can’t afford an army of accountants to lower their tax liability. There will be millions of hardworking people in this country who are struggling to make ends meet, and will look at the paltry amounts these big companies like Google are paying and rightly be disgusted,” Labour’s shadow chancellor was quoted as saying by an official party press release.

    He made the comments shortly after the company’s annual accounts revealed it paid just £50 million (around US$70.3 billion at the current GBP/USD exchange rate) in annual taxes in the UK despite achieving sales of £5.7 billion (US$8 billion.)

    READ MORE: France to Sue Google, Apple Over 'Abusive Trade Practices' — Economy Minister

    Shadow Chancellor McDonnell – who also serves as an MP for the Hayes and Harlington constituency – blamed the British government for failing to tackle the situation and promised that his party would tackle tax evasion and avoidance if they entered office.

    “The problem goes to the top of this government. The Tories’ failure to clamp down on tax avoidance has meant that large multinational companies are paying what they want, rather than their fair share. The next Labour government will introduce our Tax Transparency and Enforcement Programmed, and truly clamp down on tax avoidance and evasion.”

    Last year, Facebook payed less than US$10 million in corporation tax in the UK, despite its turnover from its operations in Britain exceeding US$1 billion. Facebook’s ties to disgraced data firm Cambridge Analytica has further accentuated calls for the company and others to pay more tax in the EU.  

    Google’s annual accounts show that the firm employs over 3,000 people as part of its UK operation, and a company spokesman said they are investing in new offices in the country to employ another 7,000 members of staff.

    Although these companies employ a sizeable number of people in Britain, who pay income tax on their earnings, many still believed that they should also contribute by paying more corporation tax.

    Google's tax avoidance has drawn criticism on social media from both politicians and ordinary Brits.

     

    Related:

    Google in Deep Trouble: Company Risks Being Broken Up by European Union
    Google May Roll Out Its Own Blockchain-Based Technology
    Google Plans to Boost Staffing in Russia - Company Chief in Moscow
    Bitcoin Falls Below $8,000 After Google Vows to Ban Cryptocurrency Ads
    France to Sue Google, Apple Over 'Abusive Trade Practices' - Economy Minister
    Google Up in Arms Against Cryptocurrencies
    Google Busted Helping Pentagon in Developing AI for Drones – Reports
    'Google Tax': UK Cracks Down on Tax Evasion by Tech Giants
    Unnerved Norwegian Media Demand 'UK Style' Tax on Google, Facebook to Stay Alive
    Not OK? Google Caves In to Italian Tax Authorities Over $330Mln Tax Arrears Bill
    Tags:
    tax avoidance, social media, tax, UK Government, Google, Labour party, Facebook, John McDonnell, Europe, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Jong Un Visits China
    Kim Jong-un Visits China
    The New Low
    The New Low
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse