Register
14:39 GMT +327 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Bitcoin

    Bitcoin Dips as Twitter Follows Google, Facebook in Ditching Cryptocurrency Ads

    CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    110

    In the immediate footsteps of two major tech giants, Google and Facebook, the world’s top news and social media platform has announced an intention to curtail the rapidly evolving virtual currency segment in order to prevent fraudulent attacks on investors.

    Twitter has stated it will put a ban on cryptocurrency advertising starting on Tuesday. It is set thereby to curtail the online promotion of initial coin offerings, or ICOs, which are now a popular way to raise funds.

    "We are committed to ensuring the safety of the Twitter community. As such, we have added a new policy for Twitter Ads relating to cryptocurrency," a Twitter spokesperson told CNBC Monday. "Under this new policy, the advertisement of initial coin offerings (ICOs) and token sales will be prohibited globally."

    Cryptocurrency Art Gallery
    CC0 / Namecoin / Cryptocurrency Art Gallery
    Cryptocurrency Market Drops Slightly Amid Investor Uncertainty

    Twitter’s announcement of the ban sent Bitcoin prices 7 percent down on Monday, to near $7,886 as of 3:04 p.m. ET, which is more than $600 lower than a day earlier, according to Coinbase.  It is generally over 42 percent less than the start-of-the-year price of $ 13,000.

    There were earlier reports on the possibility of the crackdown, which also caused Bitcoin prices to dip to around $7,000 per coin. Nevertheless, the widest sold cryptocurrency recovered around $700 of its value in the next three hours that day.

    Separately, Twitter has confirmed by giving its landmark blue tick, the new NANO coin, which has been registered on Twitter since March 1, 2016:

    A poster at a stall in the Santo Domingo Savio shantytown in Medellin, Antioquia department, Colombia advertises a theme album about the life of late drug lord Pablo Escobar. (File)
    © AFP 2018/ Raul ARBOLEDA
    Alternative To 'CIA's Scam': Digital Currency From Drug Shot Pablo Escobar's Bro Coming Soon

    Twitter’s announcement comes in line with the earlier crackdown on virtual currency sales and ICOs initiated by Google and Facebook. The California-based search engine, the second biggest player in online ad selling, introduced an update to its policies last week as it said it would restrict cryptocurrency ads and "related content" starting in June.

    Facebook acted similarly earlier in January, becoming the first and largest ad platform to ditch cryptocurrency advertising. The move to prevent the spread of what the social media giant called "financial products and services frequently associated with misleading or deceptive promotional practices" then prompted a 12 percent fall in Bitcoin prices.

    READ MORE: English Football Star Owen to Launch His Own Cryptocurrency Amid ICO Fever

    International regulators have long anticipated and underscored potential risks of conducting initial coin offerings to raise cash, along with the so-called token sales, or in other words release of digital coins. In 2017, the Chinese government, notably, banned ICOs once and for all. This March, the US Securities and Exchange Commission has attempted to exert control over the controversial fundraising process through a slew of subpoenas.


    Related:

    Russia Has Nothing to Do With Venezuela's Cryptocurrency - Foreign Ministry
    Venezuela’s Cryptocurrency Petro Sales Start Announced by Maduro
    English Football Star Owen to Launch His Own Cryptocurrency Amid ICO Fever
    Venezuela Announces Initial Public Offering of Cryptocurrency Amid US Sanctions
    Tags:
    ban, advertising, Initial Coin Offering (ICO), fundraising, virtual currency, cryptocurrency exchange, cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Coinbase, Facebook, Bitcoin, Twitter, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse