Register
14:39 GMT +327 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Federal Reserve Building

    Cleveland Fed President: Policy Tightening to Extend Into 2019

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / AgnosticPreachersKid / Federal Reserve Building
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester says the Federal Reserve will continue its policies of interest rate hikes and bond portfolio reductions ‘this year and next’, seeking to normalise US monetary conditions amid a favorable growth outlook.

    Kristian Rouz — President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland Loretta Mester says the US central banking system will continue to raise interest rates throughout this year and next. She said this policy tightening is aimed at preventing the economy from overheating amid sky-high property and stock market values.

    The Cleveland Fed President also pointed out that the Trump administration's trade policies might stir some ‘uncertainty' regarding the central bank's outlook on US economic growth. However, she said current macroeconomic dynamics are suggesting growth momentum will continue due to the acceleration in private sector activity, spurred by tax cuts and ongoing deregulation efforts.

    "This uncertainty may not be resolved quickly," Mester said. "Assessing the impact on the US macroeconomy will ultimately depend on how other countries react, including whether they impose their own tariffs or other trade barriers in response."

    Mester made her remarks during a speech at Princeton University in New Jersey on Monday.

    READ MORE: US Federal Reserve Likely to Hike Rates in New Chair's First Session Wednesday

    Cleveland's Fed President also stressed that the White House's fiscal policies — spearheaded by President Donald Trump's economic team and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin — will boost the US GDP by at least 0.5 percent per year in the current environment.

    However, she added, this momentum might accelerate, weather permitting.

    Mester's comments come after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) hiked base borrowing costs by a quarter-percent last week, to a gauge of 1.5-1.75 percent. Additionally, the central bank pledged to reduce its bond portfolio and normalize its $4.5-trillion balance sheet.

    Mester said she expects US GDP growth to exceed 2.5 percent this year. Meanwhile, the Fed in on course to undertake three more interest rate hikes this year. Mester said the hikes will continue ‘this year and next year'.

    "I am monitoring trade developments, and while I see them as a risk to the forecast, at this point they have not led me to change my outlook for the overall economy," Mester said. "We want to give inflation time to move back to goal; this argues against a steep path."

    Additionally, Mester observed that the US labor market is showing signs of weakness after last week's data. Although the unemployment rate stood at 4.1 percent in February, there is a significant amount of underutilized labor capacity, connected to the still-low labor participation rate.

    Low labor productivity is also marring the US economic outlook.

    READ MORE: US Federal Reserve Keeps Interest Rate Unchanged

    Mester's GDP expansion projection for this year, at 2.5 percent, is modest when compared with the expectations of the Treasury Department and the White House. Administration and cabinet policymakers say US economic expansion could surpass 3 percent this year.

    US dollars
    © Sputnik/ Mihail Kutusov
    Federal Reserve to Deregulate Banking Sector
    They might turn out to be correct, as at this point there is little clarity how exactly President Trump's tax cuts and deregulation have reflected on the broader growth picture. The first reliable data reflecting these dynamics are not expected until late April.

    "If the economy evolves as I anticipate, I believe further gradual increases in interest rates will be appropriate this year and next year," Mester reiterated. The Fed's objective is to "avoid a build-up in risks to macroeconomic stability that could arise if the economy were allowed to overheat," she stated.

    Dynamics in foreign trade also affect US economic growth, and some experts suggest a possible rise in imports could slash percentage points off GDP readings — despite the actual gains in consumer purchasing power, household incomes, and business activity.

    In this light, the Trump administration's efforts to secure bilateral trade deals are crucial to forward-looking GDP projections. Current estimates are to a greater extent based off the trends observed last year.

    However, as the US economy is entering the most important phase of its transformative period, data distortions might become more commonplace.

    Related:

    US Federal Reserve to Start Unwinding $4.5 Trillion Bond Portfolio in 2017
    Trump Selects Federal Reserve Board Member Powell to Be Next Fed Chairman
    Federal Reserve Faces Rife Policy Debate Amid Uncertain Economic Outlook
    Tags:
    GDP, banking system, Federal Reserve System, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse