Register
21:34 GMT +326 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Futuristic Beauty of Shanghai

    China's New Yuan-Denominated Oil Futures Usher In a New Era in Global Trade

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Business
    Get short URL
    6220

    China kicked off its first ever crude futures on Monday. According to observers, the country's yuan-denominated oil contracts could emerge as a brand new benchmark, providing Beijing with extra pricing powers and help it internationalize the yuan. This is especially important amid the ongoing tariff war between the US and China.

    In strict accordance with its initial plan, China launched yuan-denominated oil futures on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange on March 26, thus challenging the dominance of the Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmarks.

    Ren Wei of South China Morning Post highlighted that China's recent move became possible due to the fact that the country had emerged as the largest oil importer in 2017, surpassing the United States.

    According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), in 2017 China imported 8.4 million barrels of crude per day, while the US imported 7.9 million barrels.

    A worker walks past garbage being processed at the Majialou Garbage Transfer Station in Beijing, China, Thursday, March 30, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan
    Trump Goes After Beijing in Trade War, China Shuts Door on US Trash Imports
    The journalist explained that Beijing is interested in kicking off its own benchmark, given China's growing dependence on crude. The move will provide the country with new pricing powers, boost its national energy security and help promote the Chinese currency globally.

    Wei cited Shao Yu, chief economist at the Chinese securities company Orient Securities, who stressed that "the contracts, denominated in yuan, can technically help China gain pricing power and internationalize the yuan, if a mature market with strong trading activities by global investors is set up."

    Chinese online newspaper Global Times specified that the Shanghai yuan-denominated crude futures were traded Monday "at 429.9 yuan ($68.30) a barrel for September by the end of the trading day at 3 pm (GMT+8), slightly down from 440 yuan at the start of trading, but still above the preset reference point of 416 yuan by 3.34 percent."

    The media outlet added that for their part, Brent and WTI September contracts were traded at $69.78 and $65.78 a barrel, respectively.

    Citing Li Qiang, director of the research center under the Xinhu Futures, the media outlet suggested that the launch of China's own oil futures could be seen as Beijing's attempt to open the country's commodity market to foreign investors. On the other hand, the scholar predicted that once China's futures market becomes "more mature and transparent," the Shanghai oil futures contract will emerge as a full-fledged benchmark for global oil transactions.

    A general view shows the skyline of a central business district in Beijing
    © AFP 2018/ WANG ZHAO
    China Warns US of 'Serious Consequences and Negative Impact' of Trade War
    Meanwhile, Bloomberg pointed out that Anglo-Swiss Glencore Plc and Swiss-based Trafigura Group commodity trading companies executed crude deals on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange platform along with other foreign companies, indicating their interest in China's oil futures.

    According to Wei, this activity is especially important amid the US-Chinese row over the Trump administration's new high tariffs on Chinese imports, which is largely seen as nothing short of a trade war between Beijing and Washington.

    Having announced additional tariffs on aluminum and steel imports, US President Donald Trump imposed $60 billion in extra tariffs on Beijing over allegations of intellectual theft.

    In response, the Chinese leadership warned that a new trade war could deal a heavy blow to both countries.

    "A trade war serves the interests of none. It will only lead to serious consequences and negative impact," Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng emphasized while addressing the China Development Forum in Beijing.

    Earlier, China's Commerce Ministry revealed a potential retaliatory measure which envisages imposing additional taxes on $3 billion worth of US goods, including pork, wine and aluminum scrap.

    What is worse, however, as Nobel Prize-winner Robert Shiller noted in his latest interview with CNBC, is that the US-China's tit-for-tat measures will eventually undermine the global market, leading to a new economic crisis.

    Related:

    US House Intel Panel to Probe China Military Footprint in Africa
    Nobel Prize Laureate Predicts Global Economic Crisis Due to US-China Tensions
    Australia Between Rock and Hard Place in US-China Trade Dispute
    Mainland China Braces for Fiscal Reform Amid Looming Trade Adjustment
    China: Enormous Rapeseed Fields Blossom in Sichuan Province
    Tags:
    oil futures, oil, crude, yuan, US Energy Information Administration (EIA), Donald Trump, China, United States, Shanghai
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse