Qatari Foundation, Rosneft to Create Joint Center for Energy Research

DOHA (Sputnik) - Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development and Russia's energy giant Rosneft will create a joint center for research in the energy sphere, a spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani started his visit to Moscow. The agenda of the visit includes a number of issues, such as trade, agriculture and investments.

"It is expected that the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development and the Rosneft company will sign an agreement on cooperation in science and education, which implies creation of a joint scientific center for research in the oil and energy sectors," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said that the program of the working visit of Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Russia, in addition to a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, includes talks with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Energy Minister Alexander Novak.

The Qatari emir arrived in Moscow late on Sunday for a two-day working visit.

"He will meet with the Russian president, prime minister, foreign minister, defense minister and energy minister, who is also chairman of the Russia-Qatar intergovernmental commission," the spokesperson said.

In addition, negotiations with Russian Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky are possible during the Qatari exhibition in Moscow, the spokesperson noted.

During the visit, Qatar Airways and Russia's Vnukovo International Airport will sign a memorandum of understanding that presupposes the possibility of purchasing a stake in the airport by the airline, the spokesperson added.